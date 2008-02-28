A multiagency search is under way Thursday morning for Clara Seed, an 86-year-old Mesa woman who was reported missing from her Shoreline Drive home Wednesday night.

As of late Thursday afternoon, there had been no sightings, said police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman.

Seed’s husband called 9-1-1 at 7 p.m. to report that his wife, who has Alzheimer’s disease, could not be found, Duarte said Thursday morning. The man had discovered her missing when he went to her bedroom to check on her, Duarte said. He said she had last been seen around 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara police responded to the 1200 block of Shoreline and conducted a house to house search for the woman, contacting neighbors and searching yards until approximately 10 p.m. All Mesa retail establishments were searched and employees questioned but no one had seen her.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Harbor Patrol are all assisting in the search.

Seed is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 130 pounds, has long gray hair and gray eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatsuit.

Anyone seeing Seed is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with any information that can assist authorities in locating her are asked to call the SBPD watch commander’s office at 805.897.2376 or the public information office at 805.897.2332.