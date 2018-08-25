To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about fall after-school activities, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s After School Activities Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Tim Grigsby, program director at Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, to learn more about its after-school basketball clinics.

Question: What is the name and mission of your After School Activity?

Answer: PYC Fall Basketball Clinics. PYC’s mission is “building character through youth sports.”

Q: Describe the activities involved in the program.

A: Boys and Girls Basketball Clinics for first through eighth grades. Separate divisions for boys and girls as well as first to fourth grade and fifth to eighth grades. Also, a special needs basketball clinic is offered powered by sbSNAP!

Q: What is the age range for children in the clinics?

A: PYC serves first through eighth grade boys and girls with its Fall Basketball Clinics.

Q: What makes it unique and worthwhile?

A: PYC is very proud of its basketball skills training with high-quality coaching. The clinics are fun, dynamic and positive. All sessions take place inside our beautiful gym, and all participants will receive a playing shirt.

Q: When was your program started and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: Page Youth Center has served children with after-school programs for decades, with the full understanding that children are most vulnerable during after-school hours.

Q: Has any part of the program changed since it was created?

A: For years PYC offered children a wide spectrum of sports activities during after-school hours. We gradually segued to our signature area of expertise, basketball! This fall we have opened up to include participants in first grade. We have also created separate divisions for first through fourth grade and fifth through eighth grade levels.

Q: What is the best part about your after-school activity?

A: There are a lot of “best parts,” in our opinion. One of the best is the high quality and positive coaching that the participants receive as part of our program. It helps the development of basketball skills for all levels of players.

Q: What is the average program size?

A: The average clinic size is 20 and the teacher to student ratio is 1-to-10.

Q: In what ways is your program educational?

A: In addition to our participants learning basketball and fitness skills, they are learning life skills, like how to prepare for success and how to be a good teammate.

Q: What is the cost?

A: The cost is $150, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.

Click here for more information about Page Youth Center, or call 805.967.8778.