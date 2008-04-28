It’s time again for one of the great family events of the year, the 5th annual Mother’s Day 5K/10K and Family Festival at Goleta Beach Park on Saturday.

Families can enjoy a morning of great activities while parents learn about the amazing resources in the community. The festival runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a 10K run/walk at 8:15 a.m., a 5K run/walk at 9:15 a.m. and a kids fun run at 10:30 a.m. Click here to register by May 1 for the lowest race fees.

Other highlights include children’s activities, art projects, face painting, touch tanks, more than 50 vendors, a children’s fashion show, children’s prizes and more. Information about summer camp programs and children’s classes will be available. There will also be a bone marrow drive, hosted by the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and City of Hope.

The UCSB Recreational Sports Department is hosting the free event, previously hosted by Moms In Motion and SBParent.com, which will continue to be involved as presenting sponsors. Last year, more than 500 runners and 1,500 people attended the event. The goal is to honor mothers while encouraging families to get out and exercise together.

The event helps raise money each year for local nonprofit organizations. The UCSB men’s and women’s club soccer teams are taking this event under their wings in hopes of gaining greater support from the community and bringing greater awareness to the UCSB Recreational Sports Department.

Together, we hope to create a fun, enjoyable event and carry on what SBParent and Moms In Motion have created.

Matt Berson is a captain of UCSB’s men’s club soccer team.