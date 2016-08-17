Especially if you are away from home for the first time, this freedom can be both exciting and overwhelming. The key to balancing fun and responsibilities is realizing that college is like a job. You are held responsible for your actions, and mistakes come with consequences.

Surround yourself with the right people and use common sense when making daily decisions. Remember that a lot of people are counting on you to complete your degree in a timely fashion.

Risk management

Freedom means students get to make their own rules and are in complete control of their lives. That is a good thing if the student makes wise choices, but the nightly news tells us the stories of excesses in every level of living in colleges and university. A lot of these behaviors are dangerous and unhealthy.

From dangerous drinking­-and-­driving accidents to sexual misconduct, there are many issues that have no place on a college campus. Some behind-­the­-scenes decisions that can have negative implications on a student’s life can include skipping class, unwise spending and unhealthy eating.

Many students can trip coming out of the gate, putting them on an unfortunate course that can take years to correct. This underscores the importance of following common­-sense principles when it comes to making decisions and leaning on a strong support network of family and friends to keep you on the right track.

Good choices

A student’s first taste of adult freedom should come fully loaded with the realization of the facts of life. Adult college life has responsibilities such as financial decision­-making, good self­care, making good grades and healthy social participation.

In a recent survey of more than 600 college students conducted by Student Health 101, 94 percent of students said they had to learn to take more responsibility for themselves during college, and 72 percent said their academics suffered because they spent too much time doing other things. Minor mistakes are common and almost expected from college students.

The key is not participating in activities that can have long-­term impacts that leave you regretful for years to come.