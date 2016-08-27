Many departments within your college offer student worker positions, so choose one that interests you.

If you’re a fish and wildlife major, consider securing a part­-time student worker role working in the fisheries department. If you’re a journalism major, there may be student worker positions for the campus newspaper or writing opportunities within the English department.

The key is finding a role that not only helps pay the bills but enhances your knowledge of your subject of interest. This can give you a leg up on the competition as you leave college for the workforce.

The process

Some students are low-­income and need financial assistance in order to afford college.

The first step is to apply for federal student aid. Filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid is easy and requires only some basic information.

If the student qualifies, he or she can receive Pell grants and other state grants and then can be considered for a student work position. There is actually a federal allotment that goes toward a student work position.

Your next step is to call or go to your college’s career services center. They are the job experts at the college, and their staff will help you develop a résumé, interview for positions, fill out applications and get linked up with the department that is in alignment with your career path.

Work experience

The benefits of a student worker position are many. The student is allowed to work only a certain amount of hours so that he or she can also go to class and fulfill the new job requirements. A lot of outside jobs interfere with a college schedule and overwork the student, so an internal student worker position is the preferred avenue for many students.

A student work position will provide entry-level skills and work experience, and can help build a solid foundation of successful employment history on your résumé.

A student worker’s boss and co-­workers can give positive employee recommendations and can become solid work references for future opportunities.

As you move along in college, other opportunities will appear. Graduate assistant positions are available for master’s level and above. Internships come into play, too, and some of them pay solid rates for your work.

Keep your eyes open to the various options on your campus and help prepare yourself for the competitive workforce.