Noozhawk recently chatted with Jessica Seriano, director of summer programs at Cate School in Carpinteria, to talk summer camp and learn more about what is offered at Cate Sports Academy.

Cate Sports Academy

Question: What is the name of your program and what is its mission?

Answer: Our summer program is called Cate Sports Academy. It provides a constructive sports camp culture, placing an emphasis on both athletic advancement and personal development. We encourage young athletes to achieve the ultimate goal of taking one’s self to the next level while developing a lasting love for the game.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your program.

A: We offer a variety of sports per week, including basketball, baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, swimming, tennis, volleyball, water polo and outdoor adventure.

For the dedicated athlete, we also offer an EXOS training session in the morning with our certified trainers in which they work on strength and agility. In the evenings, we all gather for a counselor-planned activity. For example, last summer, we had movies on the lawn, kickball, dodgeball, capture the flag, ping pong tournaments and beach trips.

Q: What is the age range for children in your program?

A: We have half-day programs for children in third through fifth grade, and extended-day or overnight options for sixth through 11th grade.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your program?

A: We want everyone to leave a better athlete than when they first arrived but, most important, to build memories and friendships that they will carry with them for a lifetime.

Q: When was your program started and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: Last summer was our first year of Cate Sports Academy. My goal was to start a program where we could provide quality sports training and conditioning. I wanted to be able to do that by providing more personalized attention. My vision and Cate School’s vision aligned, and Cate Sports Academy was born.

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating in your program?

A: Campers will be working with coaches who care about the child as a whole. Coaches do not just focus on athletic advancement, but also on a camper’s confidence and enjoyment of the game. Coaches know what makes a well rounded athlete and it’s their goal to help them along that path.

Q: What is the best part about your program?

A: The best part is our team!! We have fantastic coaches with college and professional backgrounds. Most of our counselors are recent Cate grads and know how to keep the Cate spirit alive on our campus during the summer. I have yet to work with a program where everyone wants to hang around, even when they are done working. Counselors eat dinner with the campers and participate in evening activities. We are a camp family and we love what we do!

Q: Describe what makes your program unique and worthwhile.

A: Location! Cate School is located on top of a mesa in Carpinteria, with amazing views of the mountains and the ocean. All of our facilities and fields are on campus, so no traveling to different locations for training. Every dorm room is a single with a balcony or terrace that opens to a gorgeous view. Also, Cate’s dining hall serves amazing meals with a lot of healthy options throughout the week.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your program.

A: Children’s favorite activity is either staff vs. camper dodgeball or our weekly beach trips. Everyone gets involved in the dodgeball game, including campers, counselors, head coaches (who are technically “off duty” after their training), athletic trainers, and even myself! It’s fun, competitive, and really helps build the bonds between the kids and the staff.

Weekly beach trips are a highlight as well. Campers can stop at the shops on our walk down to the beach. Once there, they can swim, play volleyball, picnic and watch the sunset before heading back to campus.

Q: In what ways is your program educational?

A: Our coaches don’t just run drill after drill after drill. They are educating our campers on the mental aspects of the game, as well as sharing their experiences as a college or professional athlete and what it took them to get there.

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their kids to your program?

A: When parents email or call CSA directly, they are speaking to me. I reside on campus during the sessions and make myself available to parents whenever they have questions or concerns.

The majority of our counselors and athletic trainers worked for CSA last summer or at camps that I have run in the past, but everyone still attends a two-day training to refresh and prepare them each summer. I have two kids myself and I want parents to feel confident that their children are in a fun, safe environment with people who care.

