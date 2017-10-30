Often school days can be filled with activity; whether it’s playing at recess or experiments with classmates, having a quiet place to spend time after school can be a relief and help with processing everything that happened earlier in the day.

In our final installment in our After School Activities Guide, Noozhawk had the pleasure of sitting down with Danielle Garcia and Jenny Yznaga of Cliff Drive Care Center, to discuss what their program offers after the school day ends.

Cliff Drive Care Center

Question: What is the name of your After School Activity/Program? What is its mission?

Answer: Cliff Drive Care Center After School Program. Our mission is to provide physical, emotional and spiritual support to children and their families through licensed, professionally staffed early childhood education programs including pre-school, kindergarten readiness, after-school and summer camp programs.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part in your program?

A: Preschool: 2-5; After School/Summer Camp: Transitional Kindergarten to 12 years.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your After School Program.

A: Games such as board games, soccer, football, basketball, card games, and others, Homework Help, Crafts, Occasional cooking, Occasional Field Trips to Local Parks/Beaches, Legos, etc.

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating?

A: Our After School Program is shaped around providing a physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually safe place for children entering 1st grade through 12 years old. Healthy snacks, arts and crafts, sports equipment, and outdoor play spaces engage the body and the imagination. Homework times and homework help encourage academic development. We offer after school pick up from Adams, Monroe, and Washington Elementary Schools.

Q: Describe what makes your after school program unique and worthwhile.

A: Our 14-1 child-to-adult ratio and our small size (24 children) allow for one-on-one academic coaching. Chapel and the integration of Biblical stories provide opportunities for spiritual growth.

Another aim is to develop cognitive social skills. We intentionally teach empathy and lead children through conflict resolution. We build a cooperative environment, actively working against exclusion or playground power dynamics, teaching children how to work through these situations and put themselves in other people’s shoes.

Q: When was your program started and what was the inspiration for creating it?

Cliff Drive Preschool began in 1963, inspired by a desire to provide quality care for the children in our community at a time when there were not many preschool programs.

The After School Program grew out of the preschool and the need for children to have a safe and healthy place to be cared for while their parents are working.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your after school program?

A: Our world, and unfortunately our schools, are often places where children experience pain, bullying, teasing, and struggles. Cliff Drive Care Center is a place where children are loved and cared for by staff and also taught compassion for others, conflict resolution, communication as a tool to work through differences, and cooperation. These are skills that our children desperately need as they grow to lead our world.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your program.

A: The Lego creations are a favorite daily activity for our children as they work to develop their vision, sometimes over several days.

Q: In what ways is your program educational?

A: We provided dedicated homework time for our students and provide assistance by the staff when the students need it. Our small program allows the teachers to work closely with students, and we encourage reading by our students as well.

For more information, contact CDCC for a tour through their website or by calling 805-965-4286 x221.