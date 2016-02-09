Many students have physical disabilities that make it more difficult to get around campus.

Learning disabilities also can have an impact on a student’s ability to obtain and retain new information.

Non­traditional students

Non­traditional students are generally older than the average college student. Their numbers are increasing in the population of most colleges, as many adults return to school to better their careers and earning potential.

Some of these students haven’t been to school for years, making for a difficult transition, especially if they haven’t come on board with technology.

Low­-income students

A student’s financial background also comes into play in the college experience. Low-income students are disadvantaged in the sense that they may not be able to afford many of the basics required to gain a college degree.

According to WhiteHouse.gov, low-­income students often lack the guidance and support they need to prepare for college, apply to the best-­fit schools, apply for financial aid, enroll and persist in their studies, and ultimately graduate.

Resources

College campuses have a variety of resources available to students, and some are especially important to the disadvantaged student. Many have built student success centers for this purpose. Embedded in these centers are general and specialized services for disabled and disadvantaged students.

Your school will probably require you to provide documentation of a current physical or learning disability and need for academic adjustment. As a student with a disability, you need to be well ­informed about your rights and responsibilities, as well as the requirements colleges must follow.

For low-­income students, there are many financial aid and low­-interest student loan options available. Explore options with your admissions department or college adviser.