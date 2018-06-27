Children and their parents are invited to dive into a fish-themed story time at Laguna Blanca School, which will include creating a colorful printmaking project.
Don’t miss this last story time of the season Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, starting at 9 a.m.
Laguna Blanca Story Time events are held in the library at the Laguna Blanca Lower School campus located at 260 San Ysidro Road.
For more information and to RSVP, please contact [email protected] or 805.687.2461 x234.
— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications at Laguna Blanca School.
