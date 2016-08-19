There is a new standard when it comes to high school students preparing for college, and it comes in the form of dual ­credit coursework. Many high schools, universities and community colleges have formed partnerships that allow a high school junior to simultaneously earn college credit and high school credit for a particular course.

This can give students a big leg up on their general coursework degree requirements — before ever leaving high school.

College prep

Preparing for college can be an intimidating experience for high school students. Dual credit courses help ease the transition, giving students a taste of college while still in their high school comfort zone.

If you’re a high school student considering taking dual ­credit courses, first assess whether you have the time, energy, stamina and desire to take on college-­level work.

Check with your high school adviser and college to see if there are dual ­credit opportunities available and what they entail.

Dual credit

Dual credit classes have standards that must be met. These are not pre­college or preparatory courses but college-­level courses, so not all students will up to the task.

Most dual ­credit programs are open only to juniors and seniors in high school, and typically students must maintain a certain cumulative GPA.

College courses offered for dual credit aren’t all necessarily taught on college campuses; some may be offered in the comfort of your own high school by credentialed instructors.

The high school class must be identical to the one offered at the college. In other words, it will be challenging and take a student to a new level of learning.

Available courses

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that 76 percent of all high schools reported students taking dual credit courses with an academic focus. About 50 percent of all high schools report that students take dual credit courses with a career and technical/vocational focus.

Here are some of the courses that may be included in your school’s dual ­credit curriculum: literature, engineering, history, math, music, automotive service technology, computer applications, early education and more.

Reach out to your high school office today to find out which courses you’re eligible to take and get started on your college career today.