For students or entire classes that need more depth than the regular curriculum allows, enrichment activities are a way of engaging their minds to think deeper about what they’ve learned.

Because gifted education is regulated by states, the availability of services to gifted children varies widely across the United States.

In some states, gifted students receive services much the same as the individualized instruction guaranteed by federal law to students with disabilities. In other states, schools are not required to identify or provide special services to gifted students.

Fortunately, for the engaged parent or teacher, there are many resources available to help broaden the horizons of voracious learners.

After-School Programs

Many after-school programs encourage students to apply their knowledge and dig deeper into their areas of interest. Robotics clubs, math clubs and service organizations are just a few of the many opportunities you might find in your community.

If you can’t find what you need, why not look into starting an after-school program yourself? Chances are there are others in need of the same kind of challenge.

Gifted and Talent Search Programs

If your school doesn’t offer a gifted a program or you’re working with a student who needs a further challenge still, look into gifted programs run by colleges and universities.

For example, Northwestern University’s Evanston, Ill.-based Center for Talent Development offers online and in-person courses for gifted students, as well as workshops for parents, summer programs and service learning opportunities.

Northwestern’s Midwest Academic Talent Search program offers above-grade-level testing for students, to help their parents and teachers better understand their needs.

For older students, the Summer Institute for the Gifted offers summer enrichment camps to expose gifted children to Ivy League college campuses, strengthen their skills and interests, and explore new areas, along with their gifted peers.

Online Programs

Online programs for high achievers abound. Stanford Online High School offers an accredited diploma-granting school for gifted students in grades seven through 12 using interactive courses. The school even offers clubs and encourages students to get to know each other.

The Art of Problem Solving is an online school for gifted math students that aims to challenge their ability to apply math skills to complex problems.