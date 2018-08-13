It happens to every student at some point. What seemed to make perfect sense during the lesson at school is suddenly more nuanced and challenging.

Even parents can get stumped trying to help children do their best work on their student assignments.

Knowing where to turn for homework help can make all the difference.

Teacher Resources

In the age of digital textbooks and online learning tools, many teachers offer their students a variety of resources for pushing through homework roadblocks. A teacher who includes these resources on her website sets students up for success.

Ideal resources include videos and games that accompany the classroom textbook. Many textbooks are available in digital format, making them available online even if the student left his book at home.

Some schools and districts subscribe to online services or 1-800 numbers that students can use as resources.

Community Resources

Some states offer homework hotlines. Libraries also often provide after-school homework help sessions for students. After-school programs, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, also usually see it as a main part of their mission to help students stay on top of their homework, as well as have fun.

Help on the Web

The Internet is, of course, chock full of learning opportunities for children, including homework help. Sites such as Khan Academy, Studygeek.org and National Geographic Kids are great places to start.

Homework Challenges

A child who repeatedly leaves her materials at school might be struggling with organizational skills. It might be worth making an extra effort to help her understand how important it is to take responsibility for her own learning.

Parents should ask themselves if their child is struggling with a particular subject or task on a regular basis. Touch base with the teacher to see if there are any other available resources, such as extra help at school or even referrals for testing for learning disabilities, if needed.

How Much Homework?

If your student seems to be struggling under a mountain of homework, and you’ve ruled out an issue with him getting behind on classwork because of a behavior or other issues, it’s possible his homework load is just too large.

The National Education Association and the National Parent-Teacher Association recommend that students be assigned no more than 10 minutes per grade level per night of homework. A 2015 study by the American Journal of Family Therapy, however, found that elementary school students are sometimes assigned three times that amount.

If you are concerned about how much homework your child is assigned, speak to the teacher or principal about your concerns.