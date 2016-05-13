First 5 Santa Barbara County invites the community to attend “Working Mothers… Maxed Out!” — a free forum to raise awareness of the critical issues facing working mothers in Santa Barbara County and across the country. The forum will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. June 6, 2016, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The event will offer a unique perspective for families, mothers, managers, policymakers, employers and other professionals about juggling work and family; why parents burn out, why businesses should care; and the new definition of family-friendly companies.

Katrina Alcorn, a writer, experienced design consultant and mother of three will present on her book, Maxed Out! American Moms on the Brink, alongside a panel of local working mothers.

Alcorn has spoken at dozens of conferences internationally, and her work has been featured in The Huffington Post, TIME.com, TEDx Monterey, MSNBC and the Washington Post.

“Katrina Alcorn is one of the leading voices on the topic of the work-life balance for parents in the workforce and represents the voices of many working mothers,” said Ben Romo, executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County. “We are hosting this event because local parents of 0-5 year-olds struggle mightily to balance the need to work with the needs of their children. For all working parents, but especially moms, this is always a top-level concern.”

This event will be free to attend, and each attendee will receive a copy of Maxed Out! (while supplies last). Click here to RSVP for the event.

Childcare services will be provided at the event venue to ensure mothers and fathers may attend and enjoy this free forum. Interested parties must call 805.884.8085 to reserve a spot for their child at least a week in advance.

First 5 wish to thank Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and Santa Barbara Foundation for their support of this event and to Pacific Coast Business Times, Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara, Community Action Commission, First Presbyterian Church, and Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP) for their in-kind contributions.

— Ben Romo is the executive director of First 5.