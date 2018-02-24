Laguna Blanca School will host a free parent education talk called Raising Resilient Girls by Simon Marean, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave.

The talk, which is open to the community, will focus on practical, actionable advice parents can use at home to help support their daughters. The program can be of benefit to anyone who parents, teaches or coaches girls.

Marean targets the developmental stages of girls in grades K-8. She will discuss the pressures unique to being a girl today, and offer ways to help girls navigate these challenges and grow resilience and confidence. There will be a 30-minute Q&A at the close of the evening.

Points to be covered include:

» The importance of differentiating between boys' and girls' social, emotional and developmental needs.

» The challenges girls face these days: how over-sexualization at an earlier age is leading to girls learning their identity is tied to external worth vs. internal worth; how skinniness is often equated to happiness and confidence leading to an unhealthy body image; the rise of "BFF" and how this gives girls an unrealistic expectation of friendship.

» How girls react differently than boys when they are upset and the "good girl rules."

» How emotional intelligence builds confidence, leadership skills, and a girl's "internal resume."

» Concrete steps parents can take to help build their daughter's emotional intelligence and resiliency.

Co-founder of Girls Leadership, Marean has taught Girls Leadership programs and made presentations about girls across the country and internationally, including at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls and the American School in Dubai.

Marean has a master's degree in educational theater from NYU and has taught in New York City schools, including The Young Women’s Leadership School and The Brearley School. She has appeared on the Today Show and KQED’s Forum.

Marean grew up in the Boston area and graduated magna cum laude from Bryn Mawr College. She now lives in Berkeley.

RSVP to Kim Valentine, [email protected]) are appreciated.

Laguna Blanca is grateful for Girls Inc. for providing the venue for this talk and for their graciousness in accommodating Laguna Grades EK-4 students and faculty during the school’s displacement from its Montecito campus.

Laguna is proud to partner with an organization that has been advocating for girls in our community for the last 60 years. Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara believes every girl has the power to change the world.

For more information about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.