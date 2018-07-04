Are you looking for the perfect Santa Barbara summer camp for that special girl in your life? Look no further, because we found it for you. Whether it’s cooking, performing arts, sports or swimming, this next summer program has it all.

In the latest installment of the ParentNooz Camp Guide, we conferred with Kristen Weaver of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to learn what’s happening this summer.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Question: What is the name of Girl Inc.’s summer program and what is its mission?

Answer: Fuel Her Fire ... and She Will Change the World. Girls Inc.’s all-girl, pro-girl CAMP IGNITE is based on our core belief in the inherent potential of girls, which is at the heart of our mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Q: Describe some of the activities involved.

A: CAMP IGNITE serves as a passport of sorts to a range of activities while providing the consistency of one “home base” location, which parents and girls both appreciate. Girls participate in swimming, sports, field trips, team building and empowerment, leadership development, literacy, STEAM, adventure, cooking and nutrition, and the performing arts.

CAMP IGNITE for teens also offers college-prep activities and community service projects. Each week of camp features a different theme that incorporates a tenet of our mission (Strong, Smart and Bold).

Q: What is the age range for girls to take part?

A: CAMP IGNITE is for girls in grades K-6. CAMP IGNITE for Teens is for girls in grades 7+.

Q: When was your camp started and what was the inspiration behind it?

A: Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is celebrating 60 years in the community in 2018, and has been offering summer camp programming for more than 30 of these years.

The summer program was created as a way to provide sustained exposure to the Girls Inc. experience during the summer months, to help girls continue to grow, stay connected, and have a safe and secure place to build their confidence and practice being strong, smart and bold.

Q: What goals do you have for kids who participate?

A: At CAMP IGNITE, girls and teens will:

» Have fun participating in weekly field trips and outdoor adventures.

» Be exposed to a variety of new activities and experiences that challenge them to discover their inherent strengths and work past their perceived limitations.

» Be surrounded by a sisterhood of support in our all-girl, pro-girl centers.

» Practice their literacy skills.

» Learn how to make healthy choices for themselves.

» Establish trusting mentoring relationships with our facilitators.

» Learn self-confidence and how to use their voices to stand up for themselves and advocate for others.

Q: How is your program unique and/or worthwhile?

A: Girls Inc.’s summer camp program is an intentional combination of people + programs + environment.

People: Girls establish trusting mentoring relationships with our trained facilitators. More than 93 percent of girls in our programs say they have at least one trusted adult at Girls Inc.

Programs: Age-specific curriculum focuses on the development of the whole girl. Programs are research-based, hands-on and interactive.

Environment: Our all-girl, pro-girl environment is intentionally created to provide girls with a space that is safe for them to share issues and build confidence in addressing those issues, and practice advocating for themselves and for others.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp?

A: The all-girl, pro-girl environment and our mentoring relationships. We also work with great community program partners to expose girls to new experiences, from golf to surfing to outdoor adventures. CAMP IGNITE also provides a smooth transition into Girls Inc.’s after-school programming in the fall.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children.

A: Girls like the overall experience they have at Girls Inc. Our programming is hands-on and interactive and our weekly field trips promote opportunities for girls to get their hands dirty, dig in, explore their curiosities, and realize new interests and inherent strengths.

Q: In what ways is your camp educational?

A: Multiple weeks of CAMP IGNITE and CAMP IGNITE for Teens are dedicated “Smart” themed weeks in which girls get to explore different careers, learn about the college experience, and begin to plan for education beyond high school. Throughout the summer, girls participate in hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) and literacy activities.

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their kids to your camp?

Parents have the flexibility at CAMP IGNITE to sign up for one week, or for the entire eight-week program. Or, they can sign up their girls to attend a few days each week.

CAMP IGNITE is offered at both Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara locations:

» Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave., 805.967.0319

» Santa Barbara Center, 531 E. Ortega St., 805.963.4017

CAMP IGNITE runs June 18-Aug. 10, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

CAMP IGNITE for Teens runs June 18-Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Teen program meets at the Goleta Valley Center.

Q: What is the cost/tuition? Are scholarships available?

A: Girls may attend part-time (1-2 days per week) or full time (3-5 days per week). CAMP IGNITE fees are $115/week part-time and $210/week full-time. CAMP IGNITE for Teens fees are $100/week. Financial assistance and sibling discounts are available.

Click here to sign up or for more information about Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.