Are you concerned with youth violence and gang activity in your neighborhood?

The Collaborative Communities Foundation invites parents, mentors, families and friends of at-risk youths to two neighborhood gatherings. The meetings are designed to take an inventory of the community’s assets and to decide what’s needed to reduce youth violence and gang activity to create peace in the community. Findings will be presented and discussed at a Community Forum on May 29 at the Rockwood Woman’s Club.

The eastside meeting will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Presidio Springs, 721 Laguna St. The westside meeting will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 15 at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St. Dinner and child care will be provided at both meetings.

The foundation is seeking input to help discover neighborhood capabilities and to brainstorm creative solutions. The foundation has surveyed dozens of youths, those considered at-risk and those in leadership, through focus groups. Come hear what their hopes and dreams are for their future and the assets they have and can contribute to the community.

For more information, call Maria Lopez or Laura Inks at the Collaborative Communities Foundation at 805.845.4638.