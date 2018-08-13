Parents who homeschool are often enthusiastic about sharing their reasons for choosing homeschooling and their families’ educational experiences.

According to the Education Department, in 2013 about 1.7 million children — or about 3.4 percent of the school-age population — were homeschooled, up from 850,000 in 1999.

According to MarketWatch, the adoption of Common Core standards by most states, including California, has made it easier for families to homeschool. The growth in numbers of homeschoolers also has spurred the creation of social and co-op groups, which help meet students’ social and educational needs.

Legal Issues

Every state has different requirements for homeschooling families, varying from simply submitting a letter to the school district to registering as a private school and having children take standardized tests on a regular basis.

The Home School Legal Defense Association offers families help with meeting their state’s legal requirements as part of an annual membership.

Curricula

It can be a daunting challenge for families to select and afford their homeschooling materials. This is one area where the growth in homeschoolers’ numbers has contributed to a wide selection of educational materials becoming available in the marketplace.

In some school districts, homeschoolers qualify to receive free curriculum materials. K12, for example, offers free programs for students in Chicago through an agreement with the city’s government. Check to see if any free local resources are available to homeschoolers in your area.

Find a Group

Getting support is crucial for homeschooling families. The Home Education Council of America tells parents on its website, “You will question yourself many times. This is normal. Find a fellow homeschooling friend — even if it’s only online. Support each other.”

Local and state homeschooling organizations, along with social media, are great ways to find other local homeschooling families.

You’ll likely also find co-ops that pool resources in your area, as well as groups that organize social, sports and cultural events for homeschoolers.

Click here for a directory of homeschool support groups in Santa Barbara County.