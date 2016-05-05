Raising self-sufficient children starts with your love and guidance right from the start. Join Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and First 5 Santa Barbara County for an interactive workshop to explore how you can provide an educationally rich environment for your child at home and choose the right pre-school for your family.

The event will be held twice — once in English on Thursday, May 12, and once in Spanish on Thursday, May 19 — to accommodate as many Santa Barbara County parents as possible. Both presentations will take place in the Presidio Springs Community Room, located at 721 Laguna Street in Santa Barbara.

Presenting at the event will be Yolanda Medina-Garcia, director of Starr King Parent-Child Workshop.

In 1994 Medina-Garcia was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, and she has been president of the Santa Barbara Association for the Education of Young Children and a peer reviewer for the California Department of Education. She holds a master’s degree in educational psychology from California State University, Northridge.

A light dinner and beverages will be provided. There will be a raffle of children’s books and other home educational materials.

To allow for full participation and productivity, Housing Authority and First 5 request attendance by adults only.

To RSVP, contact Magdalena Rodriguez at 805.897.1028 or [email protected].

— Janice Rodriguez represents Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.