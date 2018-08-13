Children gravitate toward devices, so why not put that curiosity to good use? There are many great apps to help children learn to read — and learn to love reading.

Types Of Apps

There are many ways to use apps for learning to read — from phonics and memorizing sight words to exploring new books and tracking reading minutes.

One great way to help children learn to read is to be sure they are read to often — ideally for at least 20 minutes a day while they’re learning to read. It’s a great bonding experience between parent and child and a great part of any child’s bedtime routine.

These days, parents and teachers also can get some help from technology. Many libraries offer MP3-type devices that read books to children. It’s a sort of modern audiobook.

An e-reader also is a great way to give children access to a variety of digital books.

Apps For Early Readers

» Bookster will read a story to children and allow them to record themselves reading and then play it back. It keeps children engaged with interactive features and adjusts to the child’s reading level.

» SUPER WHY Phonics Fair employs characters from the popular PBS Kids TV show, SUPER WHY!, to help kids get a grasp on the letters of the alphabet and, later, spelling, all while playing games.

» Bob Books, the popular line of learn-to-read books that introduces sight words to children, offers apps that feature its simple artwork that slowly comes alive with color as children learn to read and spell.

» Starfall.com’s accompanying app uses games, videos and songs to help children master vowel sounds and begin to read mini books.

» LightSail works with a school’s library to let children check out digital books and reports readers’ progress with reading comprehension to their teachers.

Setting Limits

As with all things digital, it’s important to keep tabs on children’s use of reading technology. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children ages 2 to 5 view one hour or less per day of “high-quality programs” on screens.

In a 2014 report, Common Sense Media warned that the research about digital reading and e-reading hasn’t kept pace with the technology and researchers don’t yet know the effects of taking children’s reading experiences into the digital realm.

Common Sense Media suggests that research should consider whether digital reading reduces parent-child interaction during reading, whether it encourages children to read and whether children are adequately engaged in the story.

These are important considerations to keep in mind when deciding how much of a role screens should play in a child’s learn-to-read experiences. After all, there truly is no real substitute for cuddling up with a good book.