Summer is almost here! In preparation, we’ve been working hard to create Noozhawk’s most comprehensive Summer Camp Guide yet, with activity listings and Q&As with local summer camps and programs galore.

To get the scoop about FC Barcelona Soccer Camp, we spoke with Georgia Pavlostathis, FC Barcelona Summer Camp representative, about what she and her colleagues were planning this summer.

FC Barcelona Soccer Camp

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp an dwhat is its mission?

Answer: FCBEscola Soccer Camps. Our mission is the comprehensive education of the player, passion for sport and transmission of the values represented by FC Barcelona.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp.

A: At FCBEscola Soccer Camps, FC Barcelona’s soccer school, girls and boys receive comprehensive training and learn to play soccer like their heroes on the first team.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part in your camp?

A: Boys and girls ages 6 to 18.

Q: What goals do you have for kids who participate?

A: Our goal is for the children to improve their understanding of the game, to form friendships and for the coaching staff to share the values for which Barça is known throughout the world: respect, effort, ambition, teamwork and humility.

Q: When was your camp started and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: This is our inaugural year in Santa Barbara. The international success of the FCBEscola Soccer Camps inspired us to make it available for the children of Santa Barbara.

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating in your camp?

A: Our senior coaching staff comes directly from FC Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia. Coaches will implement the renowned FCBarcelona training methodology and expand the children’s knowledge and comprehension of the game while improving their technical and tactical game.

Q: What is the best part about your camp?

A: The contagious love of the game that our coaching staff transmits to the children.

Q: Describe what makes your camp unique and worthwhile.

A: The fact that our senior coaching staff comes directly from FC Barcelona, offering an authentic summer camp experience.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your camp.

A: The last day of camp the children are able to execute the skills they have acquired during the week during our friendly matches. Parents and friends are welcome to watch the campers showcase their new skills.

Q: In what ways is your camp educational?

A: While player development is key to our camp, personal development is also paramount. Our coaches transmit the core values of FC Barcelona to the children through the "beautiful game."

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their kids to your camp?

FCBEscola Soccer Camps is dedicated to delivering a world-class experience to the Santa Barbara youth soccer community.

Click here to learn more about FCBEscola Soccer Camps.