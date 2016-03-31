Students, ages 12-18, are invited to come out to Laguna Blanca School this summer, and learn how to train properly, how to move more quickly and learn the basics needed to excel in sports.

“There will be a strong emphasis on safety and educating the students on how to train for sports at an adolescent age,” said Shane Lopes, Laguna Blanca’s dean of students and head football coach.

Some of the techniques that will be covered during the camp include teaching students how to warm up and cool down properly, plyometrics, resistance training, and correct alignment for strength and conditioning exercises.

“The purpose is to prepare them for their sport, so that when camp is over and they return to school or a gym, they will be a better athlete and more knowledgeable,” Lopes said.

“There will definitely also be an element of fun.”

For the first time, Laguna Blanca decided to open the program to students of all sports — and the entire community.

“The idea is to elevate the athleticism of the community as a whole, and not just for Laguna, but for the benefit of all,” Lopes explained. “There aren’t many opportunities for kids from different schools to train together, so the program is a good way to build camaraderie in the 805.”

Under Lopes’ leadership, Laguna Blanca received the NSCA Strength of America Award for its strength and conditioning programs for two years in a row. Laguna Blanca was the only California school to receive the award in 2014.

“We’ve had a lot of success within our small program, so now the idea is to share what we’ve been successful with to the broader community,” he said.

Lopes will be co-running the camp with assistant football coach, Taylor Selby.

“As a local, I take pride in sports in the community and want to see all athletes do well, not just the athletes I coach,” he said.

Laguna Blanca School will be hosting a Football Skills and Training Camp the following week.

Click here for more details.

Staff Credentials

Shane Lopes has a BA and MS in Physical Education and a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist, 2014 & 2015 Strength of America Award Recipient (National Strength & Conditioning Association) Single-Subject Teaching Credential, 2013 Santa Barbara County Coach of the Year, Former NCAA Division I athlete.

Taylor Selby has a BS in Physiology, was a 2012 NCAA Division II All-American in football, a former NFL free agent and owner of Tailored Health & Human Performance.