“Leadership is a choice" is the message instilled and repeated over and over again by the charismatic and passionate Carole Harder, executive director of Global Leadership Connection, a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing high school juniors for outstanding leadership qualities and academic achievement.

Over 120 student leaders from seven Santa Barbara area high schools were nominated by their schools to participate in the two day GLC Leadership Conference, co-sponsored with UCSB, SBCC and Westmont College.

Each student, after submitting an application including a full list of his or her involvements, along with a written essay, received an individual and group interview by volunteer leaders in the Santa Barbara Community.

“We understand that for many of these students, this is their first interview,” said Alexandra Harder, GLC executive assistant. “Not only are they applying for a scholarship, they are gaining a great deal of life experience which we hope will assist in their college application process.”

Following the application process, personal interviews and participation in the two-day leadership conference days on Feb. 9 and 28, 15 students were each awarded $100 Ambassador Scholarship.

Congratulations to Evelyn Coronado and Austin Bohnett from Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Keenan Murray, Rylan Scott, Maha Gul and Briana Gonzalez from Cabrillo High School, Quinn Stone and Loren Young from Dos Pueblos High School, Grace MacNeil from Laguna Blanca High School, Julia McMahon and Esmerelda Reyes from San Marcos High School, Benjamin Zevallos from Santa Barbara High School, and Brynn Fieldhouse, Jeremy Davidson and Christopher Hartman from Santa Ynez Valley High School.

In addition to the 15 Ambassador Scholarships, Santa Ynez Valley High School junior Chloe Monahan received the Santa Barbara Female Youth Leader of the Year, Jamie Harder $1,000. Scholarship.

Chloe is an active community volunteer, yearbook editor and someone who demonstrates her leadership through compassion.

Laguna Blanca High School junior,Henry Farrell received the Santa Barbara Male Youth Leader of the Year, Busch Family $1,000. Scholarship.

Henry is a multi-sport team captain, was selected for the Hoby Leadership Conference, and uses advanced moral principles while planning for his future.

Santa Barbara High School junior Tatum Vestal and Dos Pueblos High School junior Marcellous Gossett received the Leaders in Excellence Mikles Family and Patrick Family $500 Scholarships, respectively.

These four students also received an all expense paid trip to the GLC Leadership Experience in Washington, D.C., in October with students from across the country.

To stimulate these talented young people and encourage them to develop and meet tomorrow’s demands, we must give them the recognition and support they deserve from their family, peers and community.

With this recognition and support, these compassionate students will continue to make a positive difference in our community and world.

All 120 participants received on-stage recognition and a GLC certificate awarded to them at the Feb. 8 evening program at Westmont College’s Page Hall.

All 120 participants left with Carole Harder’s inspirational mantra ringing in their ears: “You are our country's greatest natural resource…you are our countriy's greatest natural resource.”

GLC hosts programs in partnership with local colleges and universities in the Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

GLC is a 501c.3 non-profit corporation, organized for the charitable purpose of furthering global education and leadership for today’s youth. More information may be found at www.glcleadership.org.

The Santa Barbara Area Leadership Team includes: Chairwoman Kim Busch; Andy Busch, Alexandra Harder, Judy Crowell, Dennis and Paula Patrick, Patty Vignolo, Lee and Lori Mikles, Maria Fazio, Stacy and Ron Pulice, Marie Sexton, Lindsay McTavish, Walden Bohnet, Michelle Hughes, Clair and Hector Mon, Naoko and Ed Gamble, Patricia Aijian, Greg and Denise Schipper.