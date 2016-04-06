It’s never too early to introduce kids to iconic art. These new books feature an interactive collection starring Andy Warhol, bold Roy Lichtenstein’s pop art and first concepts with Henri Matisse.

Andy Warhol Coloring Book

Mudpuppy Publishing; 32 pages

With clean white backgrounds and a bold banana standing out on the cover, the Andy Warhol Coloring Book is a coloring book for all ages, starring 32 black-and-white sketches from Andy Warhol, including his Campbell’s Soup cans, Brillo Pad and Marilyn Monroe portrait.

Other not-as-famous works feature a ship, a train, a dog and a parrot.

Several self-portraits of Warhol are included, so kids can catch a glimpse of the artist’s boyish looks.

Produced by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, this lovely gift-worthy coloring book makes a perfect gift with the accompanying crayon set that comes packaged in a lookalike Campbell’s Soup can. Crayon colors, printed on the wrap papers, include Cream of Celery Soup, Space Fruit Peach, Blue Cat, Licorice Marilyn, Pink Cow and 13 other unique Warhol-friendly labels.

Young artists will recognize some of the images in the book and names of the crayons, but will also find Warhol’s art unexpected, mod and very, very fun.

A Is for Andy: ABCs with Andy Warhol

Mudpuppy; 34 pages

Before Warhol became one of the most recognized American artists of the 20th century, he was a 1950s commercial artist. A Is for Andy: ABCs with Andy Warhol, a lovely board book, shows off some of that art, a bit more toned down and gentle than many of his famous works, but very whimsical, beautiful and detailed.

Beginning with A for red, lush apples and on eventually to F for midcentury cool fish to Z for exotic, vivid zoo animals, Mudpuppy’s hip board book ends with a personal photograph of Warhol eating cereal with his mother, Julia, in 1964. She, in fact, provided the flowy, fun handwritten text for this book, making it a gem for collectors and youngsters alike.

Babies, too, can enjoy Warhol’s art, with the A Is for Andy Ring Flash Cards, also from Mudpuppy. The 26 sturdy cards are held together by a yellow reclosable ring, or can be used separately to decorate a classroom or child’s bedroom. Featured is the same ’50s art from Warhol in his illustrator days.

Roy’s House

By Susan Goldman Rubin; art by Roy Lichtenstein; Chronicle Books; 32 pages; $15.99

“In Roy’s house, a telephone rings. Company is coming!” begins this very brightly colored tale, then Roy Lichenstein’s famous “r-r-r-r-ring!!” painting of a yellow telephone.

Luckily for Roy’s House, Lichtenstein painted many inside works, with a huge couch covered in his signature black outlines, primary-colored counter, yellow bedroom and even plain white bathroom.

Susan Goldman Rubin’s introduction to Roy’s House flows swimmingly from one retro 1960s room to another, with red fish in a bowl encouraging kids to count and a hand on a yellow sponge reminding them to clean up.

Lichtenstein was another pop artist who became very well-respected and highly collected. Nearly 20 years after his death, he’s still a major American artist.

Kid-friendly and including an author’s note and more about each page’s works, Roy’s House is as inviting and exciting as its subject.

Blue & Other Colors

With Henri Matisse; Phaidon Press; 22 pages; $9.99

Subtitled “First Concepts with Fine Artists,”​ Blue & Other Colors is a gorgeous board book that introduces tots to colors and color combinations within Henri Matisse’s famous cutouts.

From “Blue,” then “More Blue” and onto “Blue and so many other colors,” this smart book will catch little viewers’ attentions quickly. The funky, organic mod shapes of Matisse’s works, coupled with classic and not-so-obvious color wheel combinations will certainly hook their attentions — “And now, some dark purple mixed in!”

They may even laugh and take attention with art captions such as “Orange and purple look so nice together” and “And here’s blue again, all fancy.”

25 works of art total make up Blue & Other Colors, a nice way to mix color recognition and fine art appreciation.

California the Magic Island

By Doug Hansen; Heydey Books; 46 pages; $17

Majestic, colorful, and incredibly gorgeous, California the Magic Island is an ABC book that is more detailed and involved than most.

Doug Hansen’s ode to California introduces 26 animals who tell readers why California is worthy of the regal name of Queen Calafia. Poster-like vignettes showcase the loveliness of the nature, oceans, mountains, beaches and deserts of this magic state while smartly researched information gives little-known facts most young readers won’t know.

Intricately and beautifully detailed and informational, California the Magic Island is a treat, even for non-Golden State inhabitants.

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids' Home Library column for Creators. The San Diego wife and mom's pure love of children's literature helps her stay interested in words and pictures meant for tots to teens.