Kids ages of 8 to 12 or 13 can seem happy and well-adjusted on the outside but be full of fears and insecurities on the inside. These books help them see that other kids face the same challenges. They also star boys — a group that’s becoming harder and harder to reach with books.

The Icarus Show

By Sally Christie; David Fickling Books/Scholastic; 217 pages; $17.99

Acclaimed author Marcus Sedgwick notes, “It is possible for even children in loving families to find themselves alone, isolated by problems that seem insurmountable.” This is certainly true, especially for children on the cusp on teenage-hood.

The Icarus Show, set in England, introduces a thoughtful boy named Alex Meadows who works out a foolproof plan to avoid being picked on like David, a boy branded as an outcast and a weirdo.

With a bit of Greek mythology, a flying possibility, a feather and a note that force Alex out of his safe little world, Sally Christie’s breathtaking story is a powerful but easy read about individuality, the importance of being a bit strange, loneliness and friendship.

It’s also short enough that reluctant readers won’t shy away.

The Ethan I Was Before

By Ali Standish; HarperCollins; 368 pages; $16.99

12 years and 4 months is how old Ethan is when his family moves to a small town in Georgia from Boston, and Ethan wants to escape the memories of an accident that put his best friend, Kacey, in a coma.

With so much weighing on his shoulders, Ethan’s narration in The Ethan I Was Before is heavy at first but lightens up some when he meets new friend, Coralee, a girl with a big personality who also has secrets.

A serious story with adventure and family drama, Ali Standish’s absorbing tale is also heartfelt and moving. Though Ethan eventually finds out Kacey won’t make it, he has the chance to save Coralee, who is also trying to save something — baby wolves in danger.

Hope, friendship and forgiveness reign high in this stirring tale that proves that happiness and normality are possible even after tragedy.

The Goldfish Boy

By Lisa Thompson; Scholastic; 315 pages; $16.99

It’s not often that mysteries are also full of heart and compassion, but The Goldfish Boy is certainly all of that.

Lisa Thompson’s empathetic debut novel stars tween Matthew Corbin, who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder brought on by the death of his infant brother. When the story begins, his hands are cracked and bleeding from his excessive cleaning, and he hasn’t gone to school in weeks because he’s afraid of contamination.

Matthew begins to think outside himself when a neighbor toddler goes missing. It turns out Matthew holds the key to finding the boy because of his diligent practice of reporting all the details of his street from his window.

With heartrending parts coupled with suspense and the hope that Matthew can save a child, The Goldfish Boy is a unique, adventurous read that’s compelling and sensitive. It should inspire kids, boys and girls who feel different or have special needs to feel that they are just as important as other kids.

Sputnik’s Guide to Life on Earth

By Frank Cottrell-Boyce; Walden Pond Press/HarperCollins; 336 pages; $16.99

With Sputnik’s Guide to Life on Earth, New York Times best-selling author Frank Cottrell Boyce has penned another heart-filled, funny novel for middle-graders, with lots of adventure and poignancy.

It stars Prez, a spunky boy sent out of the country to a foster family when his beloved grandfather can’t care for him anymore. (That’s too bad because Granddad is hilarious).

But all good things sometimes change, and Prez, adjusting to life in his new home, encounters a nutty dog named Sputnik who can manipulate the laws of space and time. Turns out he’s an alien — but a helpful one who needs Prez’s help to save the Earth. How? They need to compile a list of 10 reasons why Earth should be saved.

The ensuing summer, as Prez and Sputnik set out to research and make the most important list ever, is the best ever for Prez, especially since Granddad plays a part in it.

Truly funny and out there, Boyce’s fifth novel rocks and proves that life is worth living no matter where you are.

Kidbits

A few other worthy middle-grade books starring boys include King of the Bench: No Fear! by Steve Moore, an ode to bench-warmers everywhere; The Someday Suitcase by Corey Ann Haydu, a heart-tugging tale of friendship between two best friends; and Superstar by Mandy Davis, about a sixth-grader prodded to start a young astronauts club after his father dies.

