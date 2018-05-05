Man’s best friend is also often a child’s best friend. Dogs are comforting and loving and helpful, life-affirming and often life-saving. These new books will help young readers appreciate and cherish them even more.

Good Dog

By Dan Gemeinhart; Scholastic; 290 pages; $16.99

From the author of the highly acclaimed The Honest Truth comes Good Dog, a heartwarming tear-jerker that’s deeply moving but somehow also lighthearted, suspenseful and funny.

Dog Brodie went to heaven but can’t move on, and he senses his owner, Aiden, is in danger. Though all the other dogs warn him not to, Brodie risks his eternal soul to return to Earth as a spirit. With the help of pitbull Tuck and feisty cat Patsy, he searches for Aiden in hopes of saving him from his abusive father.

Though the determined Brodie’s soul may be stolen and gone forever, he’ll risk it all to help Aiden.

Good Dog is an adventurous tale about the sacrifices we make for the ones we love, and the profound, timeless bond between a boy and his dog. Kids will love the incredibly well-written story of undying friendship and loyalty, and marvel at Dan Gemeinhart’s perfect prose. A happy tale for vulnerable hearts, Good Dog ends splendidly and lovingly.

Another tale of life after death as a dog is The Dog Ray by Linda Coggin (Candlewick, 193 pages, $15.99). The thoughtful story is about a 12-year-old girl who dies in a car accident and returns to Earth as a dog determined to get back to her home.

At turns poignant and moving, The Dog Ray is a unique portrait of death, love, grief and hope, for readers ages eight to 14. Lovely.

The Other Dog

By Madeleine L’Engle; illustrated by Christine Davenier; Chronicle Books; 40 pages; $17.99

From the iconic author of A Wrinkle in Time comes The Other Dog, a previously unreleased picture book tale of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved gray poodle, bought in a Broadway theater and named Touche L’Engle-Franklin.

The story is told from Touche’s point of view. The household becomes rather odd when her mistress goes away for a few days and comes back with another dog: “I can’t imagine what my family could want with this inferior breed known as ‘baby!’” Touche doesn’t understand all the attention the new “dog” gets, as the poodle is much better at dancing and bathing and taking walks in the rain.

Especially funny is the boasting dog speaking of the baby’s diapers: “White cloths or no, I would never do it in my house.”

The Other Dog sat 50 years unpublished, an amusing, charming story of the jealous feelings a new baby brings but from a cherished dog’s point of view. We are all fortunate it’s out now. Christine Davenier’s oh-so-French illustrations are perfectly suited to L’Engle’s highly personable prose.

Touche was a real dog, and readers will sense her truly fabulous personality here. There’s also a four-page author’s note at the back paying homage to the loyal pup.

Happy Dog! From Chained to Cherished Coloring Book

By Tamira Thayne; illustrated by April Pedersen; Who Chains You; 30 pages; $7

Who Chains You Publishing aims to free abused dogs that spend their lives chained, and supports all animals activists and rescuers. The independent publisher offers several books, but this fun one, Happy Dog! From Chained to Cherished Coloring Book, features 25 lively black-and-white illustrations kids can color and activities like a maze, “connect the leash” and “draw a tail on a pup.”

It’s a happy story as well, about a chained dog named Ranger who wishes to be free and dreams of a superpup rescuing him. The ending is fantastic for Ranger, as “some kids, (just like you!) and their parents asked” if he could go home with them. Ranger then gets to eat inside with his family, wait for his kids to come home from school and visit the vet to stay healthy.

Happy Dog! is perfect for kids 3 and up who are budding activists or dog lovers, and a great addition to classroom humane education efforts. Visit the Who Chains You website to order and see other books like Adopting Adele, a loving tale about the wonderful experience of rats as pets.

A Pup Called Trouble

By Bobbie Pyron; HarperCollins; 200 pages; $16.99

Coyotes get a bad rap when, in reality, they long for the same things we all do: food, friendship, safety and a place to call home. Inspired by true stories, A Pup Called Trouble, Bobbie Pyron’s thoughtful book for readers ages 8 to 12, stars a coyote pup named Trouble who stows away in the back of truck and ends up in New York City, making friends in Central Park with an opossum, a poodle and a crow. Soon, though, word gets out he’s there, and he must face the dangers of a long journey home.

An accessible story for anyone who’s ever felt torn between adventure and home, the tale also includes an appendix with real accounts of wild animals trapped in the city.

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids' Home Library column for Creators. The San Diego wife and mom's pure love of children's literature helps her stay interested in words and pictures meant for tots to teens.