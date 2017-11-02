Stories about relationships between dogs and humans have always been popular. These books tell the comforting, adventurous and even life-saving stories of our loyal, loving four-footed friends.

The Poet’s Dog

By Patricia MacLachlan; HarperCollins; 88 pages; $14.99

With The Poet’s Dog, the prolific Patricia MacLachlan has penned a heart-tugger, a thoughtful story about a loyal Irish wolfhound that rescues two children from the snowy woods near the cabin where he lives. The brother and younger sister take warm refuge with Teddy, who can magically talk to them.

“Dogs speak words,” MacLachlan says. “But only poets and children hear.”

He talks to them about his owner, Sylvan, who teaches poetry workshops in their cabin and makes sure his new friends are warm and fed. The three form a tight bond even after the children are found.

Readers will forget that Teddy is even a dog, except when he has to do things like go outside to go to the bathroom. Through the magic of kind words and bits of poetry, MacLachlan creates an evocative, lovely tale about how friends of all kinds can heal a broken heart.

Heartwarming, gentle and comforting, The Poet’s Dog is a lovely, wintry chapter book for readers ages 6 to 10. It is short enough to breeze through in one cold weekend and also a true gem that’s certainly received many awards.

Lucy

By Randy Cecil; Candlewick Press; 142 pages; $19.99

Randy Cecil’s longer-length picture book, Lucy, a novel with charming black-and-white sketches, is the heartfelt and gently humorous tale of Lucy; a small homeless dog, Eleanor; the girl who loves her; and Eleanor’s father, a vaudeville with stage fright.

With retro cinematic styling and a personable chronicle of Lucy’s happy days eating the scraps at a butcher shop and her encounters with Eleanor at the apartment with the red door, the tale flows appealingly. With lots of whimsy and humor, the three characters’ stories overlap with drama and adventure and silliness and end happily with Lucy in her new home.

A satisfying ending and lots of upbeat fun and heart help Lucy garner must-read status for young dog lovers.

Antoinette

By Kelly DiPucchio and Christian Robinson; Simon & Schuster; 34 pages; $17.99

From the creators of the picture book Gaston, Antoinette is a story is about the gutsy poodle sister of clever Rocky, fast Ricky and strong Bruno.

Antoinette, who wants to be just as special as her brothers, sets out in a lively Paris setting to play with her friend, Gaston, and finds out his sister, Ooh-La-La, is missing. With her heart tugged and her strength pulsing, Antoinette sets off on an action-packed romp through the city, sniffing every post and street vendor and sidewalk until she reaches a museum. Zipping past the “no dogs” sign, Antoinette rushes in just in time to save Ooh-La-La as the other poodle lunges for a butterfly near the top of an exhibit.

In a “Where is she now?” bit at the end, it’s revealed that Antoinette and Gaston have a family of their own in the future and that Antoinette becomes a famous police dog. Kids will love it that the unthinkable can become true in this ambitious tale, and that a girl poodle can certainly save the day.

Fun and lively, Kelly DiPucchio’s empowering story is filled with lovely vintage-looking illustrations from Christian Robinson.

Our Dog Benji

By Pete Carter and James Henderson; EK Books/Exisle Publishing; 32 pages; $17.99

Want a tip on how to get your picky eater to be more adventurous with food? Read to them or have them read Our Dog Benji, an encouraging tale about a dog that will eat anything.

Designed as an easy reader but entertaining for kids up to age 10, this picture-filled book about a ravenous dog who “eats Brussel sprouts, mushrooms, (and) even slimy avocado” and hurries to the kitchen every morning “in case the fridge exploded overnight” is truly fun and will have most dog owners nodding their heads in familiarity. Hilarious descriptions inspire his child owner to become more open to eating vegetables and fruit — except celery!

James Henderson’s detailed, droll but fun illustrations are the perfectly witty match to Pete Carter’s “it is what it is” way of storytelling. This book is truly a smile-inducing read that should at least inspire young readers to try more eating options.

MWD: Hell is Coming Home

By Brian David Johnson and Jan Egleson; illustrated by Laila Milevski and Karl Stevens; Candlewick Press; 157 pages; $24.99

Much different than the lighthearted books for children above, MWD: Hell is Coming Home, a graphic novel for older teens and those interested in war’s effects, tells a sobering tale that is also a touching exploration of the bond between dog and human.

With black-and-white pencil sketches and comic book-style pages, Brian David Johnson and Jan Egleson introduce Liz, who served in Iraq with her trusty dog, Ender. But now that she’s back home in her small town, Liz suffers flashbacks and drinks too much. But she slowly finds hope when her sometimes-boyfriend almost hits a stray dog named Brutus.

When counseling and time don’t help Liz, Brutus is just what she needs. This searing, honest portrayal of re-entry into civilian life after war proves that sometimes a dog’s love is just what’s needed after all the drama is done. Graphic language and situations are needed, but recovery and love and a second chance are the themes.

