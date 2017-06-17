These new books tell fascinating tales in the uber-popular graphic — or comic book — style. From a hip tale of the life of folk singer Mama Cass to a twisted tale of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to a new nonfiction-based “Science Comics” series, they make summer reading fun.

California Dreamin’

By Pénélope Bagieu; First Second; 266 pages; $24.99

With Pénélope Bagieu, writer of the highly regarded novel Exquisite Corpse, “ink becomes lifeblood,” as one reviewer remarks. In her newest novel, California Dreamin’, she tells the powerful but fun story of the legendary Mama Cass and how she became one quarter of the popular folk group The Mamas & the Papas.

Before that, Cass Eliot (as she called herself) was a girl from Baltimore trying to make it in in New York, only to lots of disappointment. Bagieu’s graphic novel showcases Cass as a strong girl who, despite pushback about her size, finds her place in the music world with a group of dysfunctional cohorts.

Music history buffs will enjoy Bagieu’s detailed and hip recreation of the 1960s in New York City, while kids will love the themes of girl power and following your dreams.

Bagieu’s sketches are simple but shine with strong personality. There’s also a bit of refreshing campiness to this happy chronicle.

Spill Zone

By Scott Westerfeld and Alex Puvilland; First Second; 211 pages; $22.99

Though Addie’s hometown of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was destroyed three years prior and is quarantined, she can’t help but visit, armed with a camera and curiosity. With no survivors and plenty of lethal dangers, the Spill Zone, as it’s now called, sinisterly awaits her.

With a feel of Lost meets The X Files, Spill Zone is certainly dark and twisted but also extremely fun and imaginative. Alex Puvilland’s comics are colorful, detailed and classically cool, while Scott Westerfeld’s exciting words are equal parts sarcastic, witty and subtly scary.

With plenty of appropriately placed cursing, Spill Zone is aimed at teens, and adults will also enjoy it.

Compass South

By Hope Larson; illustrated by Rebecca Mock; Farrar Straus and Giroux; 224 pages; $17.99

For middle-grade fans of adventures at sea, Hope Larson’s energetic book, Compass South, is a must. It introduces 12-year-old twins who join New York’s Black Hook gang in 1860 but have to separate in order to search for their lost father.

In order to avenge his burglary arrest, Alex has to serve on a Bay Area-bound ship, while Cleo stows away on a steamer ship, hoping to meet her brother at the end of his journey. What they don’t know is they both hold the keys to a lost pirate treasure and are being pursued by bloodthirsty pirates and gang leaders.

Rebecca Mock presents lots of exciting action scenes, and Larson’s comic bubbles are droll, funny and authentic to the time period. Compass South is a glorious and super cool summer read.

Next up? Knife’s Edge, also starring Alex and Cleo.

Science Comics series

From First Second/MacMillan; 120 pages; $12.99 paperback/$19.99 hardcover

Science Comics, First Second’s new science-based comic series, is completely fun and playful, aimed at kids ages 8 to 12. It truly hits a mark other science graphic novels have not. Kids are taught topics in a unique, less involved way. There are concise lighthearted words and zesty illustrations. The editors worked hard to add characters and stories kids care about.

Bats: Learning to Fly by Falynn Koch introduces Little Brown Bat, who has a broken wing and is recovering at an animal rehabilitation center. While falling for the ailing bat, readers will learn how fruit bats help replant forests, and that bat saliva can be used to make life-saving medicine. They’ll certainly learn to not fear bats but rather to appreciate them.

Flying Machines: How the Wright Brothers Soared, written by Alison Wilgus and illustrated by Molly Brooks, explains through vivid graphics how the Wright brothers battled mechanical failures, lack of information and competing aviators to conquer their goals.

Volcanoes: Fire and Life by Jon Chad explains magma vents and shifting continental plates, as explained by young explorer Aurora.

The whole series, six books in total so far, is available in paperback and hardcover, and there’s more to come.

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids’ Home Library column for Creators. The San Diego wife and mom’s pure love of children’s literature helps her stay interested in words and pictures meant for tots to teens. Click here to contact her, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.