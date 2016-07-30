Now is a great time to introduce stories of strong black Americans to kids. These thoughtful books will help them understand the past through tales of strength and perseverance, and remind them of the importance of equality.

From the 40th anniversary release of a classic to the story of Selma to a personal immigration story and a fun book of poetry, these books pay homage to true American heroes.

Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry

By Mildred D. Taylor; Dial/Penguin; 276 pages; $18.99

40 years ago, Mildred D. Taylor wrote a Newbery Award-winning novel set in Mississippi at the height of the Depression. The story of one family’s struggle to maintain their dignity and pride in the face of racism and social injustice, Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry stars a young girl named Cassie who discovers why holding onto their land is crucial.

Author Jacqueline Woodson, who writes the introduction, even notes that Taylor’s iconic book inspired her to become a writer, as generations of black girls identified, and still do, with Cassie and her strength. Created by Taylor from stories she heard from her father and uncle, Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry has helped countless young people all over the world hold onto the hope of freedom and equal rights.

With fresh new cover art from Kadir Nelson and Taylor’s authentic family photographs covering the lining pages, this 40th anniversary special edition is the first reprint in the series, and the eight follow-up novels were published in paperback in April.

Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March

By Lynda Blackmon Lowery as told to Elspeth Leacock and Susan Buckley; illustrated by PJ Loughran; Dial/Penguin; 127 pages; $19.99

Again, author Jacqueline Woodson says of this book, Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March, “It left me breathless with its clear-eyed and thought-provoking accounts of what it meant to be a child on the front lines of the civil rights movement. I’m so glad she decided to share it with the world.”

She, meaning Lynda Blackmon Lowery, jailed nine times before her 15th birthday because she refused to give up the fight for equal rights. Lowery was the youngest marcher on the historic 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. Her story of overcoming terror and roadblocks offers proof that young people, male or female, can be heroes — an invaluable lesson even today.

With clear photographs and illustrations and plenty of white space between lines of type, Lowery’s tale is geared toward readers ages 12 and up, but can certainly be understood by even younger children.

Lowery, happily, is still alive and the urgency of her voice makes Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom a gripping tale and a reminder to always stand up for what’s right.

Jump Back, Paul: The Life and Poems of Paul Laurence Dunbar

By Sally Derby; illustrated by Sean Qualls; Candlewick Press; 122 pages; $16.99

“You’ve never heard of the poet Paul Laurence Dunbar? Child, where’ve you been?” begins Jump Back, Paul: The Life and Poems of Paul Laurence Dunbar, an illustrated biography of a much-loved 19th-century American poet.

Dunbar was born in poverty and encountered many struggles but his poetry, written in standard English and in dialect are all-encompassing and deep.

Narrated with admiration by Sally Derby, this Junior Library Guild Selection book is super funky, with a friendly feel that makes the history extremely palatable. Poems showcased include “When Dey ’Listed Colored Soldiers” to “A Negro Love Song” to “On the River” and “The Haunted Oak.”

A fascinating book written in a conversational manner full of character, Jump Back, Paul is simply cool.

Mama’s Nightingale: A Story of Immigration and Separation

By Edwidge Danticat; illustrations by Leslie Staub; Dial/Penguin; 32 pages; $17.99

A thoughtful picture book about immigration and separation, Mama’s Nightingale: A Story of Immigration and Separation is the story of a little girl and her father who try to go on while their mother/wife is jailed in an immigration detention center.

All Saya understands is that her Haitian mother was arrested because she did not have the correct papers. The sadness her family feels is real and ongoing, through prison visits and Mother’s cassette tapes of storytelling.

Eventually, Saya’s father sends one of the little girl’s stories about missing her mother to a newspaper, and a judge finally lets her mother go home for good.

With lovely and stirring illustrations, this tender tale presents the human side of immigration — a tale worth telling in a political battlefield that sometimes dehumanizes the topic. Mama’s Nightingale is also a lovely story of parent/child love, and should empower little ones that their words can make a difference.

Kidbits

» A few other biographies of influential black Americans include Brad Meltzer’s book, I am Martin Luther King Jr., from Dial Books for Young Readers’ “Ordinary People Change the World” series of small picture books. It has comic thought bubbles and an approachable style.

» Who Was Frederick Douglass? by April Jones Prince, (Grosset & Dunlap), is an affordable, illustrated paperback for kids ages 7 to 10; while Dare to Dream: Coretta Scott King and the Civil Rights Movement by Angela Shelf Medearis is from Penguin’s “Women of Our Time” series for readers ages 7 and up.

» A fascinating, photo-filled essay, Little Rock Girl 1957 shows how a photograph changed the fight for integration, by Shelley Tougas (Capstone/Campus Point Books).

