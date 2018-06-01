With holiday breaks and the middle-of-the-school-year blahs, it’s time for some exciting children’s books to keep learning fun. This group is vivid, cool and, in one case, a proactive way to help the oceans.

Curious Constructions

By Michael Hearst; illustrated by Matt Johnstone; Chronicle Books; 102 pages; $19.99

Engineering, construction and building are all fields of interest for many kids and great career choices as they get older. Curious Constructions, a detail-filled “Uncommon Compendium” is “A peculiar portfolio of 50 fascinating structures,” from the Eiffel Tower, to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, to many more incredible, but not-so well-known constructions.

There’s a giant mechanical fire-breathing octopus sculpture, a secret swimming pool in the Mojave Desert and a Costa Rican community of treehouses.

For kids whose imaginations run wild, Michael Hearst conjures up the kind of skateboard ramp needed to jump the Great Wall of China and wonders about the previously unknown bodies of the Easter Island head statues.

Coolly penned with backgrounds, graphics, delving questions, quizzes and “Did you know?” sections, Curious Constructions certainly has a wow factor. I even learned something: that 15 minutes from my home is the world’s largest skateboard ramp, in a backyard.

Jack London and the Klondike Gold Rush

By Peter Lourie; illustrations by Wendell Minor; Henry Holt and Co.; 192 pages; $18.99

Writer Jack London lived a very adventurous life in the Klondike, which led to his books, The Call of the Wild and White Fang.

In Jack London and the Klondike Gold Rush, a gripping photo-filled tale aimed at readers ages 8 to 14, we follow the young London in 1897 as he treks up the Chilkoot Trail, braves White Horse Rapids, and survives scurvy and many other dangers in this quest to find gold.

Wendell Minor’s dramatic black-and-white illustrations mesh well with real photographs, maps, sidebars and poems to highlight Peter Lourie’ s clearly written, captivating tale. Kids will thrill along with London’s 500-mile journey that provided him the means to create his unforgettable works of literature, and perhaps inspire them to read his works.

Want to Know. The Romans

By Suzan Boshouwers; illustrated by Veronica Nahmias; Clavis Publishing; 32 pages; $16.95

Young children ages 5 and up will enjoy learning about the Romans in a clear, fun, understandable manner.

The bright picture book, Want to Know. The Romans, begins when a boy and his little sister dig a hole hoping to find a Roman relic underground. Suddenly, their world becomes Roman and Theo turns into Titus, who lives in the Low Countries in the Roman Empire. Titus then explains what Roman soldiers looked like, how they lived, what their very busy markets were like, how they bathed, what their temples looked like and how they celebrated.

Clear, age-appropriate illustrations have an appealing cartoon-like look. And as a bonus, there’s an overview of objects from archeological digs, a foldout landscape with details and labels, and a brief telling of the story of Romulus and Remus.

With lots to look at it and read about and learn, Want to Know. The Romans is just one book in this historical series for youngsters.

Rocket Science for Babies

By Chris Ferrie; Sourcebooks Jabberwocky; 24 pages; $9.99

Though this new series’ titles sound above and beyond what babies really need to learn, the books are cool and fun. Most educators think teaching children science and technology concepts early is crucial, and so, Sourcebooks Jabberwocky created Baby University, a board book series introducing math and science.

Physicist and mathematician Chris Ferrie thinks young children can say “hippopotamus, so why not teach them to say proton, neutron or electron?” Rocket Science for Babies, a big, sturdy board book, offers simple movements and concepts and graphics about black holes and gravitational pull and Newton’s laws of motion. Parents will enjoy the tongue-in-cheek humor and mod illustrations.

Others in the series are Quantum Physics for Babies, Newtonian Physics for Babies and General Relativity for Babies. Many more are soon to be released.

If Sharks Disappeared

By Lily Williams; Roaring Brook Press; 36 pages; $17.99

In If Sharks Disappeared, a timely picture book for summertime, Lily Williams introduces both sharks and overfishing in this plea to keep oceans healthy.

Sharks have a bad lot in life; not only do many people find them scary and, thus, unimportant, but their fins and meat are highly coveted. Williams explains the importance of sharks to oceans, how devastating it would be to lose these “tops of the food chain” animals and what would happen if they were to become extinct, which would eventually lead to the demise of even land animals.

Though a dire topic, Williams manages to keep the pages colorful and the feel hopeful with a foldout poster-sized page with a healthy underwater scene. She ends with a reminder that we are all connected and need to work together so that “what once seemed so scary, isn’t so scary after all,” accompanied by depictions of smiling sharks swimming happily.

A glossary explains terms such as “plankton” and “ecosystem” and “trophic cascade.” There’s a “How You Can Help Save Sharks” at the end, which gives young children empowering actions.

Let’s save sharks!

