During this hectic time of year, as the holiday season approaches, it’s important to remember that children can sense adults’ stress. Music specifically geared toward children can be a healthy, healing antidote to negative atmospheres.

Contemporary children’s music is highly evolved, as sophisticated and full of talent as adults’ tunes. The following are some of the brightest new releases in the world of kids’ music. Most albums can be purchased through Amazon or, even better, the artists’ own websites.

La La La

By Priscilla Ahn

Lovely-voiced Priscilla Ahn wrote the theme song for the Oscar-nominated film When Marnie Was There in 2014. She is back now with 12 original songs that are sweet, simple and soothing, inspired by the birth of her child in 2015.

Her ethereal folk-pop sound has graced TV shows and films, including the upcoming film American Pastoral, starring Ewan McGregor. But in La La La, Ahn makes sure youngsters feel hope and tenderness: “Body Sounds” celebrates all bodies (featuring a belly “bongo drum”); “Dust Bunny” provides reassurance for scary times; and the lilting “Desert Lullaby” offers a sweet way to end the day.

There’s also an exotic 1960s-sounding French tune, “Des Jeunes Filles Et Des Fleurs”; an ode to an elephant; and a flowy lullaby with water sounds, called “Boat Song.”

Clear, cool and modern, La La La is a gem. The CD packaging also includes pictures kids can color.

Click here for more information about Priscilla Ahn, or connect with her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Sing-a-Long History, Vol. 2: The Rocket Went Up!

By the Deedle Deedle Dees

The award-winning educational rock band, The Deedle Deedle Dees, are back with their first album in five years, a collection of 16 original songs about real-life heroes.

Songs include the titular “The Rocket Went Up” (billed as a dance party shoutout to all the awesome female astronauts); “Dreaming of Diana,” an ode to swimming star Diana Nyad; “Stephen Hawking, Can You Fact-Check This?”; and a hilarious tune called “Houdini,” about trying to escape from a straightjacket.

This CD is dance-happy with raucous singalong lyrics.

The best thing about the Deedle Deedle Dees? They’re not satisfied with simple songs: They make sure each is not only catchy but also educational.

The band performs live regularly. Click here for more information about The Deedle Deedle Dees, or to follow their schedule.

Lemonade

By Justin Roberts

Named “hands-down the best songwriter in the genre” by USA Today, Grammy Award-nominee Justin Roberts is back with 12 original songs.

These acoustic tunes feature lots of worthy musical guest stars. His fresh new songs are embellished with ukuleles, piano, cello, fiddle, marimba and even harpsichord.

Roberts’ songs capture kid-dom so perfectly that all ages will find delight in them. It’s named “Lemonade” because it’s the musical equivalent of an impromptu lemonade stand popping up in the summer heat.

The songs have a very special sound to them, with names such as “Rolling Down the Hill,” “Me and My Kangaroo” and “Eight-Legged Octopus.”

Click here for more information about Justin Roberts.

Make a Circle

By Jennifer Paskow

Jennifer Paskow got her start singing with Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Dave Stewart and Booker T. She sings at children’s hospitals and for causes she believes in, such as the House of Blues Ending Hunger Project.

She’s passionate about lending her talents to helping end violence against women and children. Her vocal talents are mighty, and she uses her soulful voice and her music to uplift, heal and empower.

Make a Circle is a collection of joyful folk-pop songs that celebrate love, life and family.

Click here for more information about Jennifer Paskow.

Blue and Red Make Purple: A Musical Journey with Jennifer Gasoi

Illustrated by Steve Adams

The Secret Mountain’s book-CD combos take children on musical journeys, with stories and inspiring lyrics kids can read and sing along with.

Blue and Red Make Purple features 12 fantastic jazz songs performed by Grammy Award-winner Jennifer Gasoi, incorporating swing, bluegrass, folk, Cajun, calypso and klezmer. This storybook makes a wonderful gift for a child not familiar with New Orleans-style music.

Also available from publisher The Secret Mountain is It’s Raining Cats and Dogs! Sing-Along Animal Songs, featuring 10 fun songs about hilarious animals.

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids' Home Library column for Creators.