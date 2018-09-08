Some young readers prefer reading real facts in their books; others learn a lot from exciting nonfiction tales. These books introduce youngsters to horses, elephants, extreme weather and 14 extraordinary young women.

How to Be an Elephant

By Katherine Roy; David Macaulay Studio/Roaring Brook Press; 44 pages; $18.99

Elephants need all the appreciation they can get. Who wouldn’t love a majestic creature with intricate family dynamics and an incredibly amazing lifestyle?

Subtitled “Growing up in the African Wild,” Katherine Roy’s lush picture book, How to Be an Elephant, introduces a newborn elephant that has to learn — quickly — how to walk and rumble and drink and dine.

Roy does an amazing job portraying the precarious journey the baby takes on and provides detailed information on how her family assists so vitally. From how important a mother’s milk is to how the baby’s adult relatives’ voices can reveal her identity and emotional state, her incredible facts educate kids on the complicated yet naturally thrilling dynamics of an elephant herd.

She researched How to Be an Elephantwith a Kenyan expedition and up-to-date scientific research. (She read 100 books on elephants!)

Roy’s fantastic watercolors are a beautiful backdrop to such a treasure trove of truly fascinating information on one of nature’s most breathtaking and complicated species. The animal-loving writer adds an author’s note, further reading and film recommendations, as well as her research sources, map and trip itinerary.

Horses

By Seymour Simon; HarperCollins; 32 pages; $17.99

Seymour Simon is a prolific name in the world of children’s science education books. His nonfiction picture books are bold with up-close, vivid photographs and large, clear text on white backgrounds.

With Horses: All About Their Strength and Speed, Their Foals, Breeds and More! Seymour updates his much-admired book with new science and photographs to show how beautiful, amazing horses have continued to play an essential role in the lives of humans.

Simon’s photo essay begins explaining the long, storied history about horses and presents a gorgeous photo of a horse galloping in front of a sunset, as well as a horse cave drawing. He tells how horses were brought to America 500 years ago by Spanish explorers and even includes a hilarious picture of a horse smiling and showing off his big, yellow teeth.

Simon’s latest is a top-notch, perfect must-have book for all horse lovers.

Al Roker’s Extreme Weather

By Al Roker; HarperCollins; 42 pages; $16.99

Al Roker, weatherman on the Today show, concocted Al Roker’s Extreme Weather, a photo essay of extreme, breathtaking weather photos and facts. Perfect timing, as the last year has seen its share of tragic, record-breaking weather events.

Set up in a scrapbook-like array, Roker begins by introducing himself and his storied career. He makes sure to mention the importance of safety and taking precautions. And he then divides the picture book up into “Predicting the Future,” “Storms,” “Dangerous Conditions,” “Aftermath” and “The Final Word” (about the importance of science and news and spreading the word about weather and climate change).

He adds in a section about the biggest, deadliest, most extreme storms followed by a glossary and how to learn more.

Older readers interested in storm stories will enjoy the thrilling book A Storm Too Soon: A Remarkable True Survival Story in 80-Foot Seas by Michael J. Tougias, published by Henry Holt & Co., adapted from the adult novel about four intrepid Coast Guardsmen who braved a savage sea storm in order to find stranded sailors.

Shaking Things Up: 14 Young Women Who Changed the World

By Susan Hood; HarperCollins; 36 pages; $18.99

Thirteen stellar women children's book illustrators come together to create Shaking Things Up: 14 Young Women Who Changed the World, an artsy, inspiring, lovely collection of some of history's most trailblazing young women, one as young as 6 years old.

From 13-year-old Mary Anning, who unearthed an important prehistoric fossil, to 21-year-old Maya Lin, who designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and then had to appear before Congress to defend her right to create it, Susan Hood’s inspirational poems are magnificent. Her encouragement to young girls to shake things up makes a super-smart gift for children.

The artist contributors are stunning as well.

