Here are some new, innovative children’s books with great features — worldly activities, train pop-ups and even a Braille series.

DK Braille

Series; DK; $14.99 to $29.99

DK Publishing has long been a leader in innovative, kid-friendly nonfiction books that have white, uncluttered backgrounds and bold pages.

Its new series for the blind or visually impaired is stimulating, safe and tactile. The series begins with two touch-and-feel board books for preschoolers, and then continues with titles about animals.

On the Move focuses on transport and travel and is filled with lots of cool cars, trucks and ships. The vehicles are shown in glossy, flocked, bright colors for those who may be visually impaired (and for their siblings’ enjoyment, as well) while printed text allows sighted readers to read along for a shared learning experience.

In addition, there are tactile images along with large Braille print.

It Can’t Be True introduces incredible tactile comparisons of size, such as the size of a hailstone larger than a tennis ball and 30-foot waves as tall as a stack of 17 people. This fascinating collection of comparisons reveals astonishing facts about size to be enjoyed by the entire family.

Trains: A Pop-Up Railroad Book

By Robert Crowther; Candlewick; 10 pages; $19.99

Trains: A Pop-Up Railroad Book is a cool book with bright and detailed trains, pop-up scenes and fun facts. Kids can look inside a steam engine to see how it works, pull tabs to race trains over bridges and through tunnels, and play with a three-dimensional pop-up train station.

Lots of text and moveable parts make this read — which was created by a true pop-up icon — a learning and playing extravaganza. There are locomotives, passenger cars, record-breaking trains, railroad challenges and railroad stations.

Robert Crowther’s latest is pure fun and a must-have for young kids and even older fans of trains.

Animals Are Delicious

By Dave Ladd and Stephanie Anderson; Phaidon; 48 pages; $17.95

The title of this book is misleading. Animals Are Delicious isn’t a book about humans eating meat; it is a collection of three accordion-foldout stand-up books about food chains in the animal kingdom.

The books are contained inside a sturdy box. They feature animals of the sky, forest and sea.

With gorgeous retro-style artwork that folds out to 6 feet long, the panels also feature extra animal facts on the back sides.

Animals Are Delicious is a cool and smart desktop decoration and learning tool, and a unique gift for youngsters.

Let’s Explore ... Jungle, Let’s Explore ... Ocean and Let’s Explore ... Safari

From Lonely Planet Kids; 58 pages; $9.99 each

With vivid bold, friendly and colorful illustrations and approachable, lighthearted text, these sticker books are great reading materials. Each one contains lots of puzzles, activities and more than 250 stickers.

In these books, friends Marco and Amelia explore the jungle, ocean and safari lands. The reader sees exotic scenes of the world’s tropical forests, diving trips and African plains.

Lonely Planet’s entire array of activity books is perfect for travel and rainy days, and introduces kids ages 4 to 10 to the exciting world around them.

Maps Poster Book

By Aleksandra and Daniel Mizielinska; Big Picture Press/Candlewick; 56 pages; $22

From the creators of the best-selling book Maps comes the Maps Poster Book with detailed, friendly and almost-whimsical illustrations of the whole world.

Each page spread is a removable poster of a map. There are 28 in all, detailing everything from impressive mountains to tiny insects, from political borders to famous personalities.

These fun maps are colored and detailed on one side, and blank and bordered on the other. This book is great to use as a world maps book or a room decoration. It really is exotic fun.

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids’ Home Library column for Creators. The San Diego wife and mom’s pure love of children’s literature helps her stay interested in words and pictures meant for tots to teens. Click here to contact her, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.