It’s pretty nice that many children’s book creators have figured out that they can make books to please the palates of both kids and parents. These new books for tots and preschoolers are witty, creative, smart and zesty.

Triangle

By Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen; Candlewick Press; 46 pages; $15.99

The first in dynamic duo Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen’s new trilogy about shapes is Triangle, a mesh of smaller picture book and big board book in a unique size perfect for small hands.

The star of the tale is Triangle, who has expressive eyes and two stick legs. He heads out of his triangle-shaped house to play a sneaky trick on Square. On the way, all the triangle-shaped trees and hills slowly turn to square-shaped.

He pretends to hiss like a snake, which scares Square. Square then retaliates and chases Triangle back to his triangle house but becomes stuck in the doorway when he tries to enter. This makes Triangle’s house dark, and that frightens Triangle.

Triangle is simple yet incredibly witty and fun. It is a wry, cool look at friendship, with hip, sparse illustrations that’ll please all ages.

Feminist Baby

By Loryn Brantz; Disney Hyperion; 22 pages; $12.99

I’m pretty sure I’ve recently reviewed Loryn Brantz’s vivid yellow and pink board book, Feminist Baby, but it seems so timely and needed that I’m happy to do it again.

Her tan-colored roly-poly baby is “the irrepressible feminist baby!” She’s strong and smart, and she makes a lot of noise. When she sings, she’s a baby rock star.

And yes, she plays with both dolls and cars, and is not afraid to throw her toys. Tots will love her silly outfit of a ruffled skirt, winter hat and men’s tie, and they’ll giggle with the large text.

Funny and empowering (She doesn’t like pants, bares her bum and flexes her muscles as she says, “Feminist Baby can be whatever she dreams!”), Brantz’s read is fantastic for baby girls and boys.

When Your Lion Needs a Bath and When Your Elephant Has the Sniffles

By Susanna Leonard Hill; illustrated by Daniel Wiseman; Little Simon/Simon & Schuster; 24 pages and $7.99 each

Susanna Leonard Hill’s board books have enough sophisticated, funny text to constitute real stories. They tell of two funny predicaments tots and adults will appreciate. What do you do when your elephant has the sniffles? And how would you get your lion into the bathtub when he’s smelly?

In When Your Lion Needs a Bath, the boy with the lion tries all the tricks, from a wind-up mouse to some yarn (after all, lions are big cats), and he finally relies on a fishing pole with feather to lure him. Problem is, he immediately runs outside and gets dirty again.

In When Your Elephant Has the Sniffles, the little girl tries everything to make her blue elephant feel better when he has the sniffles, from extra pillows to ice pops to playing shadow puppets. Ultimately, in an effort to entertain him, her feather boa sets them both off with sneezing and sniffling. They rest up in bed together.

Hill’s stories show kids how, even after creative solutions and hard work, plans sometimes go awry, but the importance of humor and perseverance is key.

Daniel Wiseman’s hilarious illustrations make both books smart and appealing.

What Does Baby Want?

By Tupera Tupera; Phaidon; 22 pages; $12.95

What Does Baby Want?, a round-shaped board book is completely innovative and, amazingly, has never been done before.

It introduces a sad baby who’s slightly amused but then not at all happy with his teddy bear, ball and tambourine. What he really wants is to breast-feed, and so, after several close-up pages of his face expressing different degrees of concern, we get to two big, round pages with breasts. Baby finally gets to nurse and sleep happily.

Babies and young toddlers will learn a little about anticipation, surprise, empathy and prediction, all elements of growth, and they will giggle at the expressive faces.

This will be funny to adults because they won’t expect the breast pages. What Does Baby Want? is a brilliant baby shower gift that fits with the pro-breast-feeding message most doctors advocate. It’s also just a hip, fun book for mama-baby bonding.

Pizza: An Interactive Recipe Book

By Lotta Nieminen; Phaidon; 16 pages; $14.95

Pizza: An Interactive Recipe Book is an interactive, paper engineering-filled board book that follows a real recipe, though it’s definitely not a cookbook.

Each spread provides hands-on instructions for “cooking” pizza. Kids ages 2 to 4 can pull a tab to shake salt, turn a dial for the oven, spin a wheel to spread tomato sauce and even slice and remove a piece of pizza — but don’t eat it!

As the follow-up to the popular Pancakes, Pizza should encourage preschoolers and parents to cook together. Kids may even learn to take interest in cooking and helping in the kitchen.

Pizza is incredibly sturdy and innovative and fun for hours.

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids' Home Library column for Creators.