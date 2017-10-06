Though school is out for the summer for most kids, it’s never a good idea to fully give in to electronics and video games. These books keep learning fun. They are exciting, vivid and, in one case, a proactive way to help the oceans.

Curious Constructions: A Peculiar Portfolio of Fifty Fascinating Structures

By Michael Hearst; illustrated by Matt Johnstone; Chronicle Books; 102 pages; $19.99

Engineering, construction and building are fields of interest for many kids, as well as great career choices. Curious Constructions, a detail-filled book in the “Uncommon Compendium” series is “a peculiar portfolio of 50 fascinating structures,” from the Eiffel Tower to the St. Louis Gateway Arch to many more incredible but less well-known constructions.

There’s a giant mechanical fire-breathing octopus sculpture, a secret swimming pool in the Mojave Desert and a community of Costa Rican treehouses.

For kids whose imaginations run wild, Michael Hearst conjures up the kind of skateboard ramp needed to jump the Great Wall of China, and wonders about the previously unknown bodies of the Easter Island head statues.

Coolly penned with backgrounds, graphics, delving questions, quizzes and “Did you know?” sections, Curious Constructions certainly has a wow factor. I even learned that the world’s largest skateboard ramp is 15 minutes from my home, in a backyard.

Jack London and the Klondike Gold Rush

By Peter Lourie; illustrated by Wendell Minor; Henry Holt & Co.; 192 pages; $18.99

Writer Jack London lived a very adventurous life in the Klondike, which led to his books The Call of the Wild and White Fang.

In Jack London and the Klondike Gold Rush, the gripping photo-filled tale aimed at readers ages 8 to 14 follows the young London in 1897 as he treks up the ruthless Chilkoot Trail, braves Whitehorse Rapids, survives scurvy and experiences many other dangers in this quest to find gold.

Wendell Minor’s dramatic black-and-white illustrations mesh well with real photographs, maps, sidebars and poems to highlight Peter Lourie’s clearly written, captivating tale. Kids will be thrilled with London’s 500-mile journey that provided him the means to create his unforgettable works of literature, and perhaps inspire them to read his works.

The Romans

By Suzan Boshouwers; illustrated by Veronica Nahmias; Clavis Publishing; 32 pages; $16.95

Young children ages 5 and up will enjoy learning about the Romans in a clear, fun, understandable manner.

The Romans, a bright picture book, begins with a boy and his little sister digging a hole, hoping to find a Roman relic underground. Suddenly, their world becomes Roman and Theo turns into Titus, who lives in the Low Countries in the Roman Empire. Titus explains what Roman soldiers look like, how they lived, their very busy markets, how they bathed, what their temples looked like and how they celebrated.

Clear age-appropriate illustrations have an appealing cartoon-like look. As a bonus, there’s an overview of objects from archeological digs, a fold-out landscape with details and labels, and a brief telling of the story of Romulus and Remus.

With lots to look at and read about and learn, this book is just one book in the historical “Want to Know” series for youngsters.

Rocket Science for Babies

By Chris Ferrie; from Jabberwocky/Sourcebooks; 24 pages; $9.99

Though the new “Baby University” series titles sound above and beyond what babies really need to learn, the books are cool and fun. Most educators think teaching children science and technology concepts early is crucial. And so, Jabberwocky created Rocket Science for Babies, a board book series introducing math and science.

Physicist and mathematician Chris Ferrie says that young children can say “hippopotamus, so why not teach them to say proton, neutron or electron?” The big sturdy board books offer simple movements, concepts and graphics about black holes and gravitational pull and Newton’s laws of motion.

Parents will enjoy the tongue-in-cheek humor and mod illustrations. Others in the series are Quantum Physics for Babies, Newtonian Physics for Babies and General Relativity for Babies. Many more are soon to be released.

If Sharks Disappeared

By Lily Williams; Roaring Brook Press; 36 pages; $17.99

Lily Williams’ book, If Sharks Disappeared, is a timely picture book for summertime that introduces both sharks and overfishing in this plea to keep oceans healthy. Sharks have a bad lot in life. Not only do many people find them scary and, thus, unimportant but their fins and meat are also coveted highly.

Williams explains the importance of sharks to oceans, how devastating it would be to lose these “tops of the food chain” animals and what would happen if they were to become extinct: It would eventually even lead to the demise of land animals.

Although a dire topic, Williams manages to keep the pages colorful and the feel hopeful with a fold-out poster-sized page of a healthy underwater scene. She ends with a reminder that we are all connected and need to work together so that “what once seemed so scary, isn’t so scary after all.”

Depictions of smiling sharks swimming happily grace the page. A glossary explains terms such as “plankton” and “ecosystem” and “​trophic cascade.” There’s a section on how you can help save sharks at the end, which gives young children empowering actions.

Let’s save sharks!

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids’ Home Library column for Creators. The San Diego wife and mom’s pure love of children’s literature helps her stay interested in words and pictures meant for tots to teens. Click here to contact her, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.