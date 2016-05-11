It’s always smart to shop for holiday gifts early, and there’s no better gift for a child than a book. These book sets are grander than most, making them fantastic gifts for holidays, winter birthdays or really any time.

My Best Tooth Fairy Friend

By Ray Murray; pictures by Mark Rogalski; 28 pages; $34.99

When Ray Murray’s 5-year-old daughter convinced her parents she needed her very own individual tooth fairy, he created one. The 7-inch plush any-gender doll is dressed in green and purple fairy clothes, and has curly blond hair and wings for flying.

My Best Tooth Fair Friend is a storybook full of whimsy and sweetness. It’s about Tooth Fairy Land, where Best Friend Tooth Fairies are cultivated and live — not unlike the Whos in Dr. Seuss’​ Whoville.

The premise is that each fairy visits a child while the child’s tooth is loose and stays nearby through the years until the child’s last tooth is lost.

With bold magical illustrations that paint a realistic fairy land, the book and doll set also includes note cards, sticker badges and a yellow tooth box. Click here for an online community, so families can join the BTFF tradition.

On Amazon, where it can be purchased, the set has near-perfect 5-star ratings.

This is a sweet gift for any young child.

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World Movie Magic Volume 1: Extraordinary People and Fascinating Places

Candlewick Press; 102 pages; $29.99

Many Harry Potter fans have visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at a Universal Studios theme park and are still amazed by the films’ special effects.

The grand coffee table-worthy tome — J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World Movie Magic Volume 1: Extraordinary People and Fascinating Places — explains how the magic-making filmmakers used their own special skills and talents to make Harry run through the wall at Platform 9¾ and make Hagrid look like a half-giant.

This book features facts and photos from the making of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and all eight Harry Potter films, as well as profiles on all the characters.

Moviemakers-to-be will enjoy learning all about it, while fans will learn secrets about the dreamers who bought a bank run by goblins to life, and the actors who turn into wizards and witches. Bonus inserts include stickers, Death Eater masks, an issue of “The Quibbler” and other extras, which all make this book a one-of-a-kind adventure.

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World Harry Potter: Winter at Hogwarts, (published by Candlewick Press for $15.99) is a coloring art set that includes a 48-page coloring booklet with memorable scenes from the films, a build-it-yourself 3-D Firebolt and 48 colorable gift tags with string, all in a sturdy box.

How Things Work

By T.J. Resler; National Geographic Children's Books; 208 pages; $19.99

We all want our kids to get off their electronics and read more real books. Instead of Googling everything, how about inviting them to use their hands, eyes and brains to read a book and find out how a microwave works, how an eraser makes pencil marks disappear and how a hover bike flies.

How Things Work, a big, clear, up-close-and-personal National Geographic Kids book, is almost like a hands-on museum, with colorful photographs and sidebars and graphs and extra questions to ponder.

Topics kids are interested in — theme park rides, skateboards, robots and guitars — are pondered; there’s an emphasis on eco-friendly practices; and the book has a cool, mod, sometimes funny feel.

Also gift-worthy from National Geographic Kids is the brand new Science Encyclopedia, which costs $24.99. It’s a huge 302-page all-encompassing guide for kids 8 and up to adult, with fascinating facts on just about everything — matter, forces, machines, energy, electronics, the universe, life on Earth and the human body. The photo-packed book is super fun, with truly amazing information, mini experiments and that spellbinding National Geographic photography.

Gingerbread Christmas

By Jan Brett; G.P Putnam Sons/Penguin; 32 pages; $18.99

Jan Brett’s books are always wonderful. Her latest holiday wonder — Gingerbread Christmas — is magical, sweet and fun.

When the gingerbread baby hears about a Christmas festival, he wants to play music in his band, but he doesn’t have any instruments. His friend, Matti, figures out a way to make instruments with gingerbread. It works, and they play beautiful music.

Eventually, a little girl smells the gingerbread. Matti then disguises the instruments as snowmen, and the band plays on.

A colorful pop-up decorated tree emerges on the last page spread, hiding the elusive gingerbread baby. Brett’s signature page enders reveal lovely side notes of related scenes, and her Alps-like snow village setting is serene, cozy and indeed a winter wonderland.

The mischievous, clever story should thrill readers ages 4 to 8 all winter long.

The Hat, also from Brett, is now available as a large-sized board book for $15.99. The story of Lisa’s woolen stocking that flies off a clothesline and becomes home for an adorable hedgehog is timeless, especially when the other animals also end up in wayward clothes.

Both books would make a holiday gift extraordinaire for any youngster.

— Lee Littlewood writes the Kids’ Home Library column for Creators. The San Diego wife and mom’s pure love of children’s literature helps her stay interested in words and pictures meant for tots to teens. Click here to contact her, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.