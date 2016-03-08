Local business Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics has partnered with Santa Barbara family Robert and Tammy Ball to acquire ParentClick Inc.

ParentClick.com has been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since 2004. Its purpose is to have a one-stop, web-based research portal for families to find resources for their children.

ParentClick.com was built from hard work, thorough research, a passion for supporting parents and a love of seeing families take advantage of incredible programs within the Santa Barbara community.

ParentClick.com aims to assist parents and families in Santa Barbara County in offering a broad range of information that is useful to anyone interacting with children 0-18 years old, including parents, grandparents and teachers.

From playgroups to safe playgrounds, summer camps, family-friendly restaurants and fun local events, the site is a portal for it all.

The site content has been developed by a team of parents who care about the kids and parents of this community and understand how important it is to be able to find resources when you need them.

Dr. Ferris, of Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics, shares, “ParentClick has been such a great resource for the community since its inception in 2004. As a business owner and orthodontist that is fortunate enough to connect with many local families, we know the importance of maintaining the site as a valuable resource for all parents and their children. When the founder of the website informed us earlier this year that she was taking her career in a different direction, we thought, ‘what better way to give back to the community than to team with the Balls to continue parentclick.com as the premiere resource for families?’”

Drs. Kubisch and Ferris and the Balls are excited to take on this new adventure. They plan to continuously grow and improve this resource with the mission to help parents find the best opportunities for their children.

For more information or to contribute to the site, email [email protected].

— Michelle Restivo​ is an office manager at Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics.