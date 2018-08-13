The biggest news in math over the past several years has been Common Core standards.

While there’s plenty for parents and teachers to learn about Common Core math, there are some elements of math education that simply never change.

Common Core standards have been voluntarily adopted by California and 41 other states to assure that when students graduate from high school, they are ready for college-level material. The standards are intended to outline in great detail what students are able to do by grade level.

For parents, it can mean that their children’s math homework is quite different from what they might expect.

Click here to learn more about Common Core standards at a website published by the National Governors Association. There you can learn about your state’s status with adopting the standards, find the text of all the standards and read FAQs and myths and facts about Common Core.

Common Core Help

» At Illustrative Mathematics, parents and teachers can find free resources for teaching Common Core math. Available resources include professional development tools, plain-English explanations of the standards, teaching tools and Illustrative Mathematics, a free math curriculum for grades 6-8.

» At Learn NC, the University of North Carolina School of Education offers explainers of the Common Core math standards, as well as extra resources such as videos and links.

» At National PTA, the Parents’ Guides to Student Success include key knowledge children should learn, at-home activities, advice for working with teachers, and college and career planning tips.

» At Achieve the Core, the nonprofit organization Student Achievement Partners offers a wealth of math and English language arts professional development and classroom resources for teachers of Common Core.

» Khan Academy offers a map of Common Core standards by grade level, with links to its free online core-aligned lessons.

Math Facts

Despite the changes in math education over the decades, flash cards remain as relevant a tool today as they were 50 years ago. Go the old school index card route, or take your flash cards digital.

At websites such as Quizlet and Cram, you can make your own digital flash cards or access other users’ flash card sets. It’s math facts for the modern era.