The public is invited to celebrate the simultaneous start of summer and the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Summer Reading Program with two free family events at the public libraries located in the Santa Ynez Valley.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, the Buellton Library will host “Sherlock Homerun: a Whodunit Puppet Musical” in which Sherlock Homerun, world famous consulting detective and his trusty bilingual soccer ball sidekick, Watson, are out to solve a mystery and save the Summer Games!

An original creation by Noteworthy Puppets, “Sherlock” is a funny and interactive show — the audience gets to decide who did it.

Afterward, all are invited to enjoy refreshments with the Friends of the Buellton Library, and children and teens can sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

At 4 p.m. Friday, June 10, David Cousin returns to the Solvang Library to perform his hilarious and awe-inspiring comedy juggling act.

Cousin holds five world records in juggling, and his entertaining, high-energy and graceful routine delights children and adults alike.

The show will take place on the lawn outside the library, so spectators are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on.

After the show, the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley will serve ice cream sodas, and young readers can sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

More information about the many summer events planned for all the Santa Barbara Public Library System branches as well as library locations and hours can be found at SBPLibrary.org.

— Carey McKinnon is the branch supervisor of the Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez Libraries.