As the school year begins, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA is registering children in kindergarten through middle school for its afterschool programs available at Hope Elementary School and Monte Vista Elementary School.



YMCA Afterschool is recognized as the premier standard in school-age youth development programs.

In the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s afterschool program, youth Students will engage in a variety of special activities including arts and crafts, tinkering with “STEM” and outdoor play.

Homework and snack time are also part of the day and students will be cool and comfortable in our air conditioned classroom.



“After school care programs are not only there to watch your children but to enrich their lives with being a positive role model, engaging with them and helping them reach goals they never thought was possible,” said Gabriel Osollo, Youth Teen and Families Program Director at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.



In California, one in five children are left unsupervised during the hours of 3 and 6 p.m., according to the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness advocacy organization.



“You can take comfort in knowing your child is not only in a safe environment but also learning and growing as an individual,” said Osollo.



The YMCA seeks to provide a safe place for youth to learn and grow during out of school time.

The Y’s afterschool program combines academics and play in a caring and safe environment where youth and teens can achieve, feel a sense of belonging, build relationships and explore new interests.

Additionally, the YMCA views the family as partners in child development and works to keep parents informed and included in their child’s progress.



In order to provide a safe environment for children, all YMCA youth programs train staff and volunteers in child abuse prevention and reporting procedures.

Staff and volunteers are screened using background checks and references. The YMCA also adheres to appropriate youth-to-adult ratios.



Financial assistance is available to ensure every local child can benefit from YMCA programs regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

For more information about the Santa Barbara’s afterschool program, please contact Gabriel Osollo, Youth Teen and Families Program Director, at 805.687.7720 ext. 274 or [email protected] or visit http://www.ciymca.org/santabarbara.



About the Channel Islands YMCA



Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties including: Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA, and Youth and Family Services YMCA which operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the St. George Family Youth Center and My Home.



The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves over 46,000 individuals and provides over $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for child care, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports, and teen after-school programs.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/santabarbara/ or call (805) 687-7727.

– Hannah Rael represents the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.