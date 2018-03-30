Do you have a kid who won't get off the court? Or a young boy or girl looking to sharpen to sharpen his or her soccer skills? Well then this next summer program may be for you.

For the latest installment of our ParentNooz Camp Guide, Noozhawk had the pleasure of speaking with Wana Dowell of Page Youth Center to learn about their summer offerings.

Page Youth Center

Question: Tell me the name of your summer program. What is its mission?



Answer: Page Youth Center Summer Activities. The mission of all of our sports and activities is to provide local children with a fun, safe environment where they can build character through youth sports.



Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: ​This summer we will be offering a coed basketball camp as well as a coed indoor futsal soccer camp. The latter is uniquely exciting for us this year as it reflects our recent partnership with Joga Futsal SB. We are very proud of the work that we are doing together to enhance the level of soccer training that the kids are receiving.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part?

​A: The basketball camp will be divided into two groups: one for first through fourth grades and one for fifth through eighth grades.​ The indoor futsal soccer camp will be offered in one session: first through eighth grades.

​

Q: What goals do you have for campers?

​A: The goal is always for them first to have fun in a safe and positive atmosphere while learning the skills of the particular game. We also support the development of children as team players who practice fair play, good citizenship and sportsmanship.

Q: When was Page Youth Center first started and what was the inspiration for creating it?​

A: The Page Youth Center started over 25 years ago in answer to our community’s need for a safe, centralized location for children to participate in sports and other activities. We now service approximately 3,000 children a year.

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating?

​A: As mentioned above, the kids learn the skills of the particular game as well as the art of being a supportive team member.



Q: What is the best part about your camp or program?

A: Page Youth Center shines with its superior mentoring and great organization. This is also what makes all of our programs unique and worthwhile.



Q: Describe a favorite activity.

A: Playing games with their friends and kids vs coaches.​

Q: In what ways is your program educational?​

A: We teach life skills along with sports skills. Parents love this.



To learn more about Page Youth Center or to sign-up, click here.