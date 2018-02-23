LAGUNA BLANCA HOSTS FREE PARENT EDUCATION TALK ON RAISING RESILIENT GIRLS

Laguna Blanca School will host a free parent education talk, Raising Resilient Girls, by Simon Marean, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave.

Open to the community, the talk will focus on practical, actionable advice parents can use at home to help support their daughters.

Anyone who parents, teaches or coaches girls might benefit from this talk. Marean will focus on the developmental stages of girls in grades K-8. If you are eager to learn about the pressures that are unique to being a girl today and are curious about how you can help girls navigate these challenges and grow resilience and confidence, then mark your calendar for this 90-minute free presentation covering the following:

The importance of differentiating between boys' and girls' social, emotional, and developmental needs.

The challenges girls face these days: how over sexualization at an earlier age is leading to girls learning that their identity is tied to external worth versus internal worth; how skinniness is often equated to happiness and confidence leading to an unhealthy body image; the rise of "BFF" and how this gives girls an unrealistic expectation of friendship.

How girls react differently than boys when they are upset and the "Good Girl Rules."

How Emotional Intelligence builds confidence, leadership skills, and a girl's "internal resume."

Concrete steps parents can take to help build their daughter's emotional intelligence & resiliency.

A 30 minute Q & A will close the evening.

Co-founder of Girls Leadership, Marean has taught Girls Leadership programs and talks about girls across the country and internationally, including at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls and the American School in Dubai.

Marean has a master's degree in educational theater from NYU and taught in New York City schools, including The Young Women’s Leadership School and The Brearley School. She has appeared on the Today Show and KQED’s Forum.

She grew up on the north shore of Boston and graduated magna cum laude from Bryn Mawr College. She now lives in Berkeley.



Laguna Blanca is grateful for Girls Inc. for providing the venue for this talk and for their ongoing graciousness in accommodating Laguna Grades EK-4 students and faculty during the school’s displacement from its Montecito campus. Laguna is proud to partner with an organization that has been advocating for girls in our community for the last 60 years. Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara believes every girl has the power to change the world.



RSVP to Kim Valentine, [email protected]

For more information about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

