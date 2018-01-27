This spring, parents of children ages 18 months-3 years can learn parenting skills while attending age-specific morning groups with their youngsters through the SBCC School of Extended Learning.

Held at UCSB Family Student Housing for all parents, Growing Times I and II are among the SEL's most popular parenting classes and are now available tuition-free, SBCC said.

Parents or caregivers meet weekly to learn to develop a safe, stimulating environment with age-appropriate activities.

Parents learn about typical stages of development through child observation, participation with other families, and informal discussion groups. The skills learned promote positive parenting attitudes and healthy parent-child relationships, SBCC said.

Classes are eight weeks long and are still open for registration:

Growing Times I: Parenting Toddlers (18-24 months old). Two eight-week sections meeting 9:15-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 16-March 10 or March 12-May 12. Class #ECE NC160

Growing Times II: Parenting the Two to Three Year Old Child. Open session meets 9-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, March 12-May 12. Class #ECE NC164

Application and registration required and can most conveniently bedone in person at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. Registration also available by phone, 683-8200, or online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.