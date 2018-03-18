Start the countdown to summer fun because Noozhawk’s Camp Guide is officially here. The days are longer, the homework is nonexistent, and there’s oodles to do.

Our ParentNooz Camp Guide gives parents all the information they need to make informed decisions about where to send their youngsters this summer. We get the answers that matter to you and your child.

The following feature is the first in a series of interviews conducted with summer programs from all over Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk sat down with Margaret Weiss, camp director at Camp Wheez by Sansum Clinic, to discuss what they’ve got planned this summer.

Camp Wheez by Sansum Clinic

Question: What is the name of your summer camp?

Answer: Camp Wheez by Sansum Clinic is a day camp for children with asthma that’s designed for their special needs.

Q: What are the activities of Camp Wheez?

A: Campers learn to manage their asthma while they participate in recreation, enjoy arts and crafts, and have old-fashioned camp fun.

Q: What age is appropriate for Camp Wheez?

A: Grades one to six.

Q: When was Camp Wheez first started, and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: Celebrating 40 years! Camp Wheez was founded in 1978 by Sansum Clinic’s Dr. Myron Liebhaber in cooperation with the American Lung Association. The camp is a free community service program of Sansum Clinic designed to improve the health and well being of kids with asthma in our community.

Q: What goals do you have for children who participate?

A: Campers learn the skills they need to manage their asthma and to live a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Q: What makes your camp unique and worthwhile?

A: Camp Wheez gives kids with asthma the information, skills and confidence they need to enjoy a good old-fashioned camp experience.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your program?

A: Kids have the opportunity to know that they are not alone in managing their asthma, and have the opportunity to share their experiences with other kids who are just like them.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children.

A: Kids work together in teams to stage a performance for parents on the last day of camp.

Q: In what ways is your camp educational?

A: Kids learn all about asthma basics, care and management in a fun, interactive learning environment. Camp Wheez is staffed by physicians, medical professionals, trained volunteers and community members.

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their children to your camp?

A: Space is limited. Applications and physician recommendations are required. Extended care is available (with $40 program fee). Veronica Springs Church, formerly First Baptist Church of Santa Barbara, 949 Veronica Springs Road, and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, 632 E. Canon Perdido. (Transportation provided by Easy Lift.)

Q: What is the cost/tuition? Are scholarships available?

A: Camp Wheez is a free program

Click here for more information about Camp Wheez by Sansum Clinic, or to get an application.