It’s almost time for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s ever-popular Nature Adventures summer camps to begin again. Designed to spark your child’s interest in the natural world around them, these summer camps are an exciting opportunity for exploration and discovery.

“We introduce kids to a lot of first experiences, which is really fun because they get really excited,” said Tyrena Chin-Eddy, Nature Adventures manager at the museum.

A diverse range of specialized camps cater to the unique interests of each child, from age 2 to 14. From marine life to butterflies, dinosaurs to birds, rock science to robots — there’s a camp for everyone.

Daily activities will introduce campers to the scientific process, as well as give them a chance to conduct experiments, both inside and outside the classroom.

“It’s a vehicle to inspire a passion in the kids,” Chin-Eddy explained. “We want them to become inquisitive, ask questions, be curious about things. We use the classroom for skill-building and then take them outdoors into the field to practice those skills.”

Whether at the museum campus at 2559 Puesta Del Sol behind the Santa Barbara Mission or at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf, campers are sure to get their hands dirty.

“On the beach there are all types of things that show up,” Chin-Eddy said. “They will get up close and personal with the natural world. Everything is hands-on.”

In its centennial year, the museum has become one of the most popular educational destinations for children during the summer season. The Nature Adventures program has an even greater variety in camps offered than ever before.

While the “I Love Dirt!” and “Dynamic Dinos” camps are consistently sold out, there are also a few unexpected fan favorites.

“Our Wizarding 101 camp is always really popular,” Chin-Eddy noted. “It’s a culmination of chemistry, physics and natural history.”

This year, the museum is introducing a “​Sci-Fi Science” camp, which focuses on the science behind the famous Star Wars movies, and an “​Olympics Science” camp, which coincides with the actual 2016 Summer Olympics.

“We’ll talk about how muscles work and the parts of the human bodies that athletes focus on to excel at their craft,” Chin-Eddy said. “Kids will also get to participate in their own mini-olympics on the last day of camp!”

“Our programs have a 6-to-1 student-teacher ratio so kids are encouraged to try new things in a safe supportive environment,” she added. “We also have an award-winning teen program that helps us as well.”

In addition to its summer programs, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History also offers classes and workshops during the spring, fall and winter seasons, for kids looking to delve deeper into the study of the natural world.

“Our parents are always amazed at how much the kids really do learn,” Chin-Eddy exclaimed. “It’s great for dinnertime conversations.”

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, or to register for a summer program.