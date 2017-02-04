Does your child love the sea breeze and spending time near the water? Well then, the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation’s summer program might be the perfect fit!

Noozhawk sat down with Nick Kaschak, program director at the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation, to learn more about what its two-week summer programs have to offer.

Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation

Question: What is the name of your Summer Program and what is its mission?

Answer: Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation Summer Program. Our mission is to offer the opportunity to any youth in our community the chance to learn to sail.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your program.

A: Sailors learn aspects of the sport tailored specifically to their experience level. Sailing classes (offered in the morning) cover the fundamentals of sailing, such as rigging your boat, steering, sail trim, proper body placement and caring for your boat.

More experienced sailors and racers learn skills necessary to bring them to the next level, including advanced boat handling, sail theory, race starting technique and tactics/strategy.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part in your camp?

A: Ages 8-18 are welcome to participate.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp?

A: Our goal is to set each sailor up with the fundamental skills necessary to operate a personal sailboat.

Q: When was your program started, and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: The Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation was formed in 1968 by members of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club to meet the need for a youth sailing program in the Santa Barbara community.

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating in your camp?

A: Campers will gain the knowledge necessary to safely and confidently operate a sailboat. Participants gain on-the-water experience operating their boat and the on-land skills necessary to correctly maintain it.

Q: What is the best part about your camp?

A: Learning a sport that will last a lifetime!

Q: Describe what makes your camp unique and worthwhile.

A: Learning to sail is a rewarding experience that propels its students into a lifelong passion. Whether your young sailor chooses to continue and learn to race or sail leisurely, they will have the skills necessary to handle a sailboat. Plus, you get to hang out on the beautiful Pacific Ocean in Santa Barbara!

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your camp?

A: Definitely when our sail cruises out around the mile bell buoy located just offshore! Also, our “Olympic Day” when sailors put a variety of skills to test!

Q: In what ways is your camp educational?

A: We teach each one of our participants a sport that inspires critical thinking and problem solving. They learn how to assemble their boat, find the wind, accurately trim the sail, steer to the wind and properly maintain their sailboat.

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their kids to your camp?

A: Sailing has become a youth sport much like any other! With advancements in technology and support, sailing is attainable for anyone! Once you have mastered the fundamental skills, racing happens in regattas at the regional level. Sailing is also a high school and college sport!

