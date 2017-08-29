While some may not be ready for it, fall is here and with it a flurry of activity as the school year starts.

We've taken the opportunity during this busy time to sit down with some of the best youth programs in Santa Barbara County to learn more about what they offer for our ParentNooz After School Activities Guide.

This week, Noozhawk spoke with Barbara Moseley of Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, to get all the details about their music program

Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy

Question: What is the name of your program? What is its mission?

Answer: Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy. We offer an energetic academic environment that provides a full musical experience to youth in a fun, safe and ever-changing framework of musical styles and performance venues. We utilize tailored teaching and performance models that naturally unite Santa Barbara youth from all cultures and backgrounds in an environment that ignites a desire to learn.

We are a group of musicians, teachers, mentors and engaged parental and community volunteers that encourage every child to focus on their own value and untapped potential through music. We prepare our students with an opportunity to develop skills that will help them successfully pursue and play music in college and throughout life.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part in your program?

A: We encourage students of all ages from 4 to 100 years old.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your program.

A: We offer lessons in piano, guitar, drums, ukulele, bass, violin, cello, trumpet, vocals and more. We also have classes in songwriting, producing, Ableton, sound engineering, artist development. You can also join a band and perform locally!

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating in your after school activity?

A: Student can explore their creativity and find an outlet for self-expression through music. Joining a band is also very exciting; Students will make new friends, practice with a group and perform in the community. We also offer recording and music video opportunities.

Q: Describe what makes your after school program unique and worthwhile.

A: We have a beautiful facility with amazing teachers who have been carefully chosen to be part of our program. All teachers must be experienced in the professional world of music or have an equivalent college degree.

Q: When was the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy started and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: SBYMA was created in 2009 as a non-profit 501c3 to be able to offer high-quality music lessons and band opportunities to our local community and offer scholarships for those who qualify.

Q: Has any part of the program changed since it was created?

A: We are able to offer more variety and one-on-one attention, and our program is offered at some of our local schools. If you would like us at your school, please contact your enrichment program leader at your school and tell them to contact us.

Q: What is the best part in your opinion?

A: The best part of our program is watching the excitement in our students when they master their skills and have a great performance.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your program.

A: Performing on one of the Downtown parade floats or at one of our local festivals has been a highlight for many students.

Q: In what ways is your program educational?

A: Mastering music theory and playing an instrument is great for increasing cognitive skills, brain development and critical thinking.

Q: Is there anything else parents should know when deciding whether to send their kids to your program?

A: We have a playground and an easy access parking lot, which makes drop off convenient and easy to wait with younger siblings.

For more information about Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, or to sign-up visit www.sbyma.org.