With the passing of the spring equinox, we are officially on the fast track to summer.

Not wanting to miss the boat (pun intended), we sat down and spoke to Nick Kaschak at the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation to get the scoop about its summer program.

Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation

Question: What is the name of your summer program and what is its mission?

Answer: The 2018 SBYSF Summer Sailing Program. Our mission is to provide safe, professional learn-to-sail and learn-to-race sailing classes. Sailors participating in our program will learn how to operate their own personal sailboat!

Q: What are the activities involved in your camp or program?

A: Our daily activities involve on-land educational classes and on-the-water hands-on practice. Each day starts by learning a new skill, followed by setting up your sailboat, then practicing on the water.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part in your program?

A: We offer classes for all skill and ages ranges from 7-18.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your program?

A: Our sailors will learn to rig, steer, safely launch/dock their boat, trim the sails, as well as the basics of maintaining a sailboat. We also hope that sailors continue on to learn to race sailboats. Racing is a youth, high school, college, adult and Olympic sport!

Q: When was your program started?

A: We are happy to be celebrating our 50th anniversary this year!

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating?

A: Our young sailors will gain the skill and confidence to safely operate their own sailboat! Sailing is a skill and sport that lasts a lifetime. We hope that our participants gain a love for sailing and choose to actively race down the road.

Q: What is the best part in your opinion?

A: Two weeks of fun in the sun with your new friends. While learning an impressive skill that lasts forever!

Q: Describe what makes SBYSF’s summer program unique and worthwhile.

A: Sailing itself is a very special skill. It offers the confidence and freedom to explore the ocean.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your camp or program.

A: Many of our classes have specially themed days. Some favorites include pirate day, seal day and Olympic day!

Q: In what ways is your program educational?

A: Our program has a specially designed curriculum that teaches a young sailor the basics of sailing in two weeks. Participants will finish up with the basic skills of how to operate a sailboat.

Q: What else should parents know when deciding whether to send their kids to your program?

A: Sailing is a unique and timeless sport/activity that can be enjoyed forever. With knowledge of sailing, sailors can begin a lifetime of either racing, cruising and being on the water. All sailboats, big or small, behave the same. Participants in our program will gain the skills needed to start their lives of sailing.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation’s program.