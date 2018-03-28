With so many summer camps to choose from, Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide will help point you in the right direction to find the best fit for your child. Popular summer camps can sell out early, so reserve your spot as soon as possible.

For our latest installment in our Camp Guide, Noozhawk had the pleasure of sitting down with Alysia Hendricks, owner of SB Sports Camps, to learn more about their softball program.

SB Sports Camps

Question: Tell me about your program and its mission.

Answer: SB Sports Camps. We offer softball camps to help young people play, learn and grow.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your sports camps.

A: Camps provide opportunities for athletes to compete in game situations. SB Sports Camp coaches will also show you how to apply fundamental and advanced skills to actual competition in clinics and lessons.

Q: What is the age range for children to take part?

A: 5 to 18

Q: What was the inspiration for creating starting SB Sports Camps?

A: Participants in camps, clinics, and lessons have the opportunity to learn more and refine their skills and showcase their improvement over the course of their young athletic careers.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: All of our staff are dedicated to creating the best possible experience to play, learn and grow while providing you the opportunity to showcase your skills.

Q: Describe what makes your camp or program unique and worthwhile.

A: At our softball camps, you will have the opportunity to work with members of the UC Santa Barbara softball coaching staff as well as current and former college players.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your program?

A: There’s more to sports than technical skills. Learn about mental training, strength and conditioning, nutrition, general college recruiting insights, and the importance of both academic and athletic performance.

Q: What is the cost/tuition?

A: $185.

To sign-up or learn more about SB Sports Camps, please click here.