With fall in full swing, it seems there is no limit to the number of youth activities to jump into, and we mean that literally with this next activity — you can jump, tuck or tumble directly into this fantastic local program at any time and be rewarded with skills applicable to succeed in any sport.

Noozhawk got the opportunity to sit down with Gina Crawford, president of the local nonprofit Spirals Foundation for Gymnastics, also known as Spirals Gymnastics, to learn more about what the program offers during the school year.

Spirals Gymnastics

Question: What is the name of your program and what is its mission?

Answer: Spirals Foundation for Gymnastics (Spirals Gymnastics). Our mission is to promote healthy kids through physical activity, team building and bonding, responsibility, time management, self-discipline through guided workouts, and team and individual competition from beginning to advanced levels.

Q: What age is appropriate for your program?

A: Boys and girls ages 2-18.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your after school program.

A: We offer programs geared towards the toddlers/preschool age groups where boys and girls will learn about basic body awareness and movement. Our school-aged kids will get more gymnastics-geared training through our recreational level classes where they will learn skills from all the Olympic gymnastics events for boys and girls.

We also offer tumbling (tailored to cheer or general tumbling) and Ninja Workspace specialty classes for both boys and girls. In addition, we offer a team competitive program for girls. Girls will compete in USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics program from levels 2 through 10.

Q: What can parents expect their kids to gain from participating in your after school activity/program?

A: Children participating in Spirals will build skills and confidence. Parents in our recreation program can expect their child to come away with not only the ability to do some really cool stuff, but also better body awareness, strength and flexibility. These are the basics which provide a solid foundation not only for gymnastics, but for all sports that their child may participate in.

Through participation in our competitive program, young women will learn essential life skills such as time management, how to deal with success and how to deal with setback, team building and dynamics as well as a solid work ethic in a strong a supportive team/family like environment.

Q: Describe what makes your after school program unique and worthwhile.

A: Spirals Gymnastics prides itself in providing strong gymnastics training in a safe and supportive environment. All our coaches are USAG certified for safety and instruction.

We take your child’s safety very seriously. Our classes maintain a low student to coach ratio allowing for more focused instruction. Our competitive program routinely produces Sectional, State and even Regional Champions.

Q: When was your program started and what was the inspiration for creating it?

A: Spirals has been providing gymnastics instruction for over 30 years as a way to provide great gymnastics to our local community.

Q: Has any part of the program changed since it was created?

A: We’ve added more specialized classes such as our Ninja Workspace and Tumbling classes.

Q: What is the best part about your program?

A: The best part of our program is the small, family-type environment we cultivate. While our coaches are top notch, we really strive towards building our Spirals community.

Q: Describe a favorite activity for children in your program.

A: The foam pit!!! Or maybe the trampoline, they’re both favorites!

Q: In what ways is your program educational?

A: Kids learn participation in a group environment, body awareness and abilities.

Q: Is there anything else parents should know when deciding whether to send their kids to your program?

A: Our knowledgeable and friendly staff and coaches work hard to provide you with a great gymnastics experience. We are a nonprofit organization and strive to make you feel like Spirals is a part of your family.

