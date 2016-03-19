Water fun and summer seem to go hand in hand. So, getting the kids swimming lessons could be high on your summer’s to-do list.

Not only can swimming lessons provide seasonal entertainment for youngsters, but they also teach a life-long practical skill that may help ensure their future safety around water.

Safety

The American Academy of Pediatrics stipulates that children are generally “developmentally ready for formal swimming lessons” after they turn 4 years old.

They also recommend that children under age 4 should be provided with “touch supervision” and never be beyond arm’s reach of the supervising adult.

After age 4, children can benefit immensely from learning to swim and the water safety lessons that coincide with formal swimming instruction. And some people have had success teaching babies to swim under professional supervision, although it’s not recommended by the pediatrics academy.

There are many benefits for children who participate in swimming classes. Any attempt to safeguard children around water in order to reduce a risk of drowning is ultimately beneficial.

Health

Kids enjoy many health benefits from learning to swim. Research suggests that children who swim develop both muscle strength and increased coordination.

The health benefits extend even further. Kids who take part in swimming lessons have been shown to demonstrate increased alertness.

Additionally, swimming regularly is an excellent form of exercise that can enhance kids’ fitness levels or even promote healthy fitness for children with weight concerns.

Moreover, swimming can help children build self-confidence and support their ability to self-discipline.

Recreation

Of course, participating in swimming lessons is just plain fun for most kids who enjoy learning a new skill, beating the summer heat and meeting new friends.

Many children are naturally drawn to water and enjoy its refreshing qualities. Learning to swim properly merely enhances their enjoyment of water.

Depending on the nature of the swimming course, children are likely to learn the various strokes associated with swimming, such as the breast stroke and even the doggie paddle.

Kids learn how to float and may even learn how to dive from small or great heights. Kids also learn a plethora of safety tips, such as how to help a friend who may be struggling in the water, why they should always swim with a buddy, or what to do if they experience cramping while swimming.

Many swimming classes for children are available locally. One of the first places to consider is the community pool, which typically offers summer swimming instruction sessions by age or skill level.

Channel Islands YMCA facilities, which have pools onsite, can provide information about where to find qualified swimming instruction for children in your area.

Area fitness centers and high schools are also venues that may provide instruction. Even some amusement water parks now offer swimming instruction to children during the warm summer months.